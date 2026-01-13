MDC offers a free guided winter hike along Lake Taneycomo Jan. 24

Body

BRANSON, Mo. – Nature reveals itself more openly in winter with foliage off the trees and shrubs. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a free guided winter hike along Lake Taneycomo on Saturday, Jan. 24.

Join the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center for a Winter Hike along Lake Taneycomo from 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 24 at 483 Hatchery Road in Branson. Groups are welcome, but all individuals must register separately. Those 5 years and older may participate; children must be accompanied by an adult.

Register at: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/214287

Participants will learn how Missouri’s animals adapt to the colder chill, learn to identify trees and twigs without leaves, and see how trout adjust to changing water temperatures.

Attendees are encouraged to bundle up for a one-mile winter hike along the shores of Lake Taneycomo, wear closed-toed walking or hiking shoes and bring bottled water. Leashed pets are welcome on the hiking trails.

The group will meet outside the front of the Conservation Education Center at the Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery, 483 Hatchery Road in Branson.

To find out more about the Winter Hike along Lake Taneycomo or other events at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center, call 417-334-4865, ext. 0.

Staff at MDC Facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.