M6 Global Defense Welcomes Koyt Wilcox as Vice President, Protective Operations & Critical Infrastructure

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- M6 Global Defense today announced the addition of Koyt Wilcox as Vice President, Protective Operations & Critical Infrastructure further strengthening the firm’s leadership bench in protective intelligence, threat mitigation, and enterprise security risk management.As a former Assistant Special Agent in Charge with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Professional Responsibility, Mr. Wilcox led Special Agents, administrative personnel, and support staff at the Houston Resident Agency office and oversaw complex criminal investigations, internal affairs inquiries, and national-level threat assessments. He also developed and implemented specialized training programs for new agents, ensuring compliance with agency policies and investigative best practices.Mr. Wilcox’s federal service also includes a 15-year tenure as a Special Agent with the U.S. Secret Service, where he was entrusted with close personal protection of the President, First Family, and other senior dignitaries in both domestic and international settings. His leadership in coordinating large-scale protective operations for events such as the Presidential Inauguration, APEC Summit, and the Democratic National Convention highlights his expertise in cross-agency coordination, logistics, and crisis readiness. A certified instructor, he also trained new agents in criminal investigations and protective operations at the U.S. Secret Service Training Academy.During his career, Mr. Wilcox served on the South Florida/Caribbean Fugitive Task Force as a Task Force Deputy Marshal with the U.S. Marshals Service and began his public service as a Police Officer in Mesquite, Texas, where he responded to high-risk incidents, honed conflict resolution skills, and testified in court proceedings.Throughout his nearly 30-year career in law enforcement, Mr. Wilcox has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to public safety, organizational integrity, and operational excellence. He is known for a sharp analytical mindset, strategic foresight, and a calm, authoritative presence—whether investigating high-level threats or safeguarding senior executives, including serving as part of the protective detail for high-profile CEO of top-tier Fortune 500 Oil and Gas Corporation during the 2025 Presidential Inauguration.“Koyt’s depth of experience across federal law enforcement, executive protection, and training makes him an exceptional addition to our team,” said Michael Matranga, Founder & CEO, M6 Global Defense. “His leadership and perspective further advance our mission to help organizations move from reactive security to proactive, intelligence-led prevention.”Mr. Wilcox’s combination of field expertise, executive leadership, and instructional experience makes him an invaluable asset to organizations seeking to strengthen prevention frameworks, elevate response readiness, and protect people, assets, and operations in an increasingly dynamic risk landscape.About M6 Global DefenseM6 Global Defense is a premier security consulting and risk-management firm, founded by retired federal agents and seasoned professionals. M6 offers a full spectrum of services including executive protection, cybersecurity, threat intelligence, emergency planning and educational-institution safety.

