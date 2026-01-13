MarketNsight Welcomes Eugene James as Chief Market Strategist

Eugene James, Chief Market Strategist

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketNsight, a leading housing data research and consulting firm, announced the appointment of Eugene James as its new Chief Market Strategist. He succeeds MarketNsight Co-Founder and Chief Analyst John Hunt, who passed away unexpectedly in July 2025.

Eugene brings more than 30 years of experience in housing market intelligence and data analysis, with expertise supporting builders, banks, municipal agencies, and real estate professionals in property acquisition and development, assessment, appraisal, and market feasibility. His appointment reflects MarketNsight’s continued commitment to delivering best-in-class housing research.

“Eugene’s experience extends well beyond any single market or region. He brings a deep, practical understanding of the housing industry that enables him to deliver both macro-level insights and detailed, deal-specific analysis,” said Michelle Hunt, CEO of MarketNsight. “Eugene will play a critical role in delivering timely data, customized feasibility studies, and thought leadership to our clients as housing market dynamics continue to evolve.” During his previous management roles in both the public and private sector, at homebuilding and banking firms and several municipalities, Eugene demonstrated a comprehensive understanding of the housing ecosystem, from builder challenges and lender decision-making to homebuyer behavior, zoning, and entitlement processes. He holds a degree from the University of the District of Columbia and served on the boards of HomeAid Atlanta and the Georgia Association of Assessing Officials. Eugene is also a Life Board Member of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association.

About MarketNsight

MarketNsight provides data-driven solutions and market analysis to support informed decision- making for builders, developers, lenders, suppliers, municipal leaders and other housing professionals in land acquisition and product pricing. Its proprietary Feasibility Matrix is an integrated analytical framework for evaluating new home community viability, incorporating market ranking metrics, lot and raw land transaction data, regression-based modeling, and mortgage performance indicators.

MarketNsight currently serves more than 50 cities across 11 states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

To schedule a demonstration of the MarketNsight Feasibility Matrix ® or Mortgage Matrix ® , please call 770-410-8025 or email info@MarketNsight.com. For additional information about MarketNsight, visit www.MarketNsight.com.

