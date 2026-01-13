Money News Network Launches Firm Private Wealth Collective, Turning Financial Education Into Action

A first-of-its-kind extension of a podcast-first media company into wealth management, designed to meet the modern investor where they are

In a world where algorithms shift, owning your customer relationship is more important than ever. This is about building something durable—where trust compounds just like wealth does.” — Nicole Lapin

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Money News Network (MNN) CEO and financial journalist Nicole Lapin has launched the RIA-backed firm Private Wealth Collective , as the economics of financial media continue to shift away from advertising-only models.The launch comes at a moment when two long-term trends are converging. Trillions of dollars are moving across generations, increasing demand for fiduciary financial guidance, while podcast networks and digital publishers face growing pressure to build businesses that are less dependent on volatile ad markets.Private Wealth Collective provides financial planning and investment advisory services through a team of fiduciaries, without traditional asset minimums. The firm is aimed at individuals seeking guidance earlier in their financial lives, reflecting changing expectations among younger and emerging-wealth audiences.“In a world where platforms change, algorithms shift, and ad markets fluctuate, owning your customer relationship is more important than ever,” Lapin said. “This is about building something durable—where trust compounds just like wealth does.”For Money News Network, the launch highlights a broader strategic shift underway in financial media. MNN has built a large audience through podcasts, video, newsletters and social platforms, but scale alone is no longer a durable moat. The model reflects a fundamental bet: that financial media brands positioned around education and credibility are better equipped to remain relevant as audiences move from consuming information to making real financial decisions.Beyond investment advisory services, Private Wealth Collective supports clients through two additional tracks:1) Personalized financial coaching through The Financial Gym, delivering one-on-one guidance to help individuals eliminate debt, build savings, prepare for homeownership, navigate career transitions, and make confident financial decisions at every life stage.2) On-demand financial education through The Money School , featuring a robust suite of free tools alongside a comprehensive five-module video course. The program is designed to give individuals the foundational knowledge required to engage confidently with their money and their financial professionals.Private Wealth Collective’s investment advisory services are powered by Connective Wealth Partners, a Registered Investment Advisor led by veteran fintech operator Ian Rosen and wealth management executive Andrew Nigrelli.“Private Wealth Collective enters this landscape with a built-in advantage,” said Rosen. “MNN has a nationally recognized brand, an engaged audience, and a trusted voice that already reaches millions of consumers seeking financial guidance. Rather than buying distribution after the fact, the firm is launching with it.”As podcasting matures and wealth management continues to consolidate, the launch offers a glimpse of how financial media companies are beginning to think beyond content—toward business models built for durability, not just reach.About Money News NetworkFounded in 2023, MNN has quickly carved out a niche in the crowded media space with its conversational, accessible approach to financial and business content. MNN podcasts have surpassed 86 million downloads, grown 105% year over year—outpacing industry averages—reached 7.5 million across social and newsletters, and consistently rank in the top business podcasts on Apple and Spotify. MNN shows include “Money Rehab,” “Help Wanted,” “Trade Like Einstein,” “Social Currency,” “Mo News,” “Leave Your Mark,” “We Have Options,” “Mi Mundo Rico,” “The Money School,” “Superwomen,” and “Wall Street Daily.” For more information, visit MNN’s website and social media.About ConnectiveConnective is a tech-forward investment advisor and financial coaching firm dedicated to helping individuals achieve lasting financial health through personalized support and accountability, expert guidance, and innovative tools. It is the parent of The Financial Gym, which has coached more than 15,000 clients with a 5.0 rating on Trustpilot. Connective is founded by industry veterans Ian Rosen (MarketWatch, Stocktwits, Even Financial, TIFIN) and Andrew Nigrelli (Carson Wealth, TIFIN.AI).

