Solstice Advanced Materials Investments $220+ Million in Chesterfield Facility

RICHMOND, VA — Solstice Advanced Materials Inc. today announced plans to invest over $220 million in multiple projects to expand operations at the company’s existing ballistic fiber manufacturing facility in Chesterfield County. Upon completion, the expansion will create 100 new jobs in the Commonwealth. The plant, located on Woods Edge Road in South Chesterfield, produces a variety of fibers used in ballistic body and vehicle armor. These lightweight materials are 15 times stronger than steel by weight.

“Solstice Advanced Materials’ expansion in Chesterfield underscores Virginia’s leadership in the advanced manufacturing and materials industry,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Their ballistic fibers help protect those who protect us, and this growth reflects the strength of the Commonwealth’s talent. Partnerships like this will ensure Virginia remains the best place to build and innovate.”

“Solstice’s commitment to Chesterfield is a win for the Commonwealth and for our advanced manufacturing ecosystem,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “Virginia’s reliable infrastructure, pro-business climate, and world‑class workforce give innovators the confidence to scale critical technologies right here at home.”

“Solstice Advanced Materials has a long history of investment and innovation in Virginia, and these investments reflect the confidence we have in the Commonwealth as a partner,” said Solstice Advanced Materials President and CEO David Sewell. “Our ballistic fiber technologies play an essential role in protecting service members and first responders across the country. We deeply appreciate Governor Youngkin’s strong support for an increased investment in the talented Virginia workforce that enables us to meet growing customer demand for that offering.”

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging, and more. Solstice is recognized for developing next-generation materials through some of the industry’s most renowned brands such as Solstice®, Genetron®, Aclar®, Spectra®, Fluka™ and Hydranal™. Partnering with over 3,000 customers across more than 120 countries and territories and supported by a robust portfolio of over 5,700 patents, Solstice employs approximately 4,000 people worldwide.

“We are thrilled to share in this exciting announcement from our long-term partners at Solstice Advanced Materials,” said Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors Chair Mark S. Miller, Ph.D. “This significant reinvestment in our community will further strengthen our local workforce and our significant advanced manufacturing base. We look forward to their continued success as they expand their footprint in our community.”

“This investment from Solstice Advanced Materials brings new, high-quality jobs and long-term opportunities for our local workforce,” said Lieutenant Governor-elect and State Senator Ghazala Hashmi. “This new economic development opportunity is helping cement Chesterfield County as a hub for advanced manufacturing and innovation. Investments like this ensure the region remains competitive, attracts top talent, and drives the kind of development that keeps central Virginia growing.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Chesterfield County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a performance-based grant of $2,000,000 from the Virginia Investment Performance Grant, an incentive that encourages continued capital investment by existing Virginia companies. The Governor also approved a $1,500,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Chesterfield County with the project.

VEDP will support Solstice’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.