DPS Highlights the Impact of the AMBER Alert Program on National AMBER Alert Day

AUSTIN – In recognition of National AMBER Alert Day, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reminds Texans of the importance of this lifesaving tool — and the entire Statewide Alert Program — as a critical resource to public safety efforts in the state.

“When an AMBER Alert is issued, it sets an immediate and unified response into motion,” said Homeland Security Division Chief Gerald Brown. “The coordination between local, state and federal partners is critical and DPS works closely with each of them to share information quickly, mobilize resources and ensure every effort is aligned towards bringing your loved one home safely.”

When an alert has been activated, DPS asks all Texans to pay attention to alert messages and to be observant of their surroundings. If an alert is posted either on a highway sign or information is shared in other formats such as mobile phones, broadcasts or social media, take time to read and digest the information. Once the description of the child, suspect or vehicle is shared, be aware of possible matches. Texans should immediately call 911 if they have information to share with law enforcement.

AMBER Alerts

America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response or AMBER Alerts inform the public of serious child abductions to generate tips and leads for law enforcement agencies. The name AMBER Alerts was given in honor of Amber Hagerman, a nine-year-old girl who was abducted while riding her bicycle in Arlington, Texas, in 1996. Four days later, she was found brutally murdered in a creek just a few miles from her home. This year marks 30 years since Amber’s abduction and murder.

Following Amber’s death, local media and law enforcement created the nation’s first AMBER Alert program in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. In 2002, Governor Rick Perry created Texas’ AMBER Alert network per Executive Order RP-16, later codified through legislation in 2003. In 2023, Governor Greg Abbott signed legislation authorizing local area activation of the AMBER Alert system in certain circumstances in honor of seven-year-old Athena Strand who was kidnapped and murdered in Wise County the year prior.

Texas’ Statewide Alert Program

DPS is responsible for administering multiple alerts as part of the Statewide Alert Program. Each of these alerts — and the criteria needed to activate them — is established by laws passed by the Texas Legislature. The Statewide Alert Program issues urgent public safety warnings meant to warn the public of possible danger for themselves or a missing person. Each is designed to speed up the apprehension of a violent criminal and/or locate missing persons and children by generating tips and leads for the investigating agencies, therefore giving those agencies the best opportunity to apprehend a criminal or rescue someone who is at-risk. In addition to AMBER Alerts, the Statewide Alert Program includes Silver, Blue, Endangered Missing Persons, CLEAR, Power Outage and Active Shooter alerts.

Alert Activation

DPS activates an alert when an authorized requester declares in writing that the required activation criteria has been met. DPS continues the activation until the requester asks that it be discontinued. Agencies typically request discontinuation after the missing or wanted person has been found alive, if the investigating agency has reason to believe that the missing or wanted person is deceased or if the investigating agency determines that the alert is no longer needed, even though the person may still be wanted or missing.

An archive of all alerts activated by DPS, including AMBER Alerts, can be found on the department’s website, here. It is important to note that alerts that are no longer active are labeled as Found or Discontinued, though this status should be considered preliminary and unofficial. DPS does not maintain a comprehensive or official record of the outcome of each activated alert. Instead, confirming the outcome of a particular alert should be obtained from the investigating agency.

###(HQ 2026-007)