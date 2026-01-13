Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan Invest $9.7 Million in Crop Research

CANADA, January 13 - Released on January 13, 2026

Today, Federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Heath MacDonald and Saskatchewan Minister of Agriculture David Marit announced $9.7 million to support crop research in Saskatchewan.

This investment includes $7.2 million to support 39 new crop research projects through the Agriculture Development Fund (ADF) and $2.5 million through the Strategic Research Initiative (SRI) to study the long-term management of herbicide-resistant kochia and wild oats.

“Investing in agricultural research is an investment in the future,” MacDonald said. “It helps address current and emerging challenges while creating new opportunities for farmers. We will continue to support agricultural research to ensure producers have the tools, knowledge, and solutions they need to succeed now and in years to come.”

"Saskatchewan's position as a global leader in crop exports is built on decades of investment in research and the dedication of scientists in crop development," Marit said. "Investments in agriculture research remain key to driving economic growth."

ADF projects are selected through an annual competitive process to identify research with the potential to help Saskatchewan's farmers remain innovative, profitable and competitive. This year's crop projects include a range of topics, including: evaluating the performance of subsurface drip irrigation; identifying new ways to build resistance to wheat stem sawfly; enhancing tolerance to drought and phosphorus deficiency in lentil crops; managing riceworm infestations in northern Saskatchewan wild rice production; and validating bale wrapping material made from flax straw and oat hulls.

The Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan work closely with industry partners on ADF projects to leverage funding to support research that aligns with industry priorities. This year, projects are supported by an additional $3.2 million from 13 industry partners, including:

Alberta Canola Producers Commission;

Alberta Grains;

Alberta Pulse Growers;

Canary Seed Development Commission of Saskatchewan;

Manitoba Canola Growers;

Manitoba Crop Alliance;

Results Driven Agriculture Research (RDAR);

Saskatchewan Barley Development Commission (SaskBarley);

Saskatchewan Oat Development Commission;

Saskatchewan Oilseeds Development Commission (SaskOilseeds);

Saskatchewan Pulse Growers (SPG);

Saskatchewan Wheat Development Commission (SaskWheat); and

Western Grains Research Foundation.

"Producers are constantly growing, changing and innovating farming operations to capture growing potential and maximize on-farm efficiencies," SaskWheat outgoing Board Chair Jake Leguee said. "Today's ADF and SRI funding announcement signals to us as producers that we have strong partners with government to tackle agriculture challenges and continue to unlock potential."

The SRI provides targeted funding to address complex challenges facing the agricultural sector. The 2026 SRI project, led by Dr. Shaun Sharpe at Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC), will accelerate development of sustainable solutions for producers to manage herbicide-resistant kochia and wild oat. The collaborative initiative involves a multidisciplinary team from AAFC, the Universities of Saskatchewan, Regina, and Manitoba, and the National Research Council. The multi-year research project represents a $3.2 million research investment with $2.5 million in government funding and $730,000 from SaskWheat, SPG, SaskOilseeds, SaskBarley, RDAR and Alberta Grains.

The ADF and SRI are supported through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a five-year, $3.5 billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen competitiveness, innovation, and resiliency of Canada's agriculture, agri-food, and agri-based products sector. This includes $1 billion in federal programs and activities, and a $2.5 billion commitment that is cost-shared 60 per cent federally and 40 per cent provincially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories.

For more information, including a full list of the above projects, please visit: saskatchewan.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media Relations

Agriculture

Regina

Phone: 306-519-3794

Email: ag.media@gov.sk.ca