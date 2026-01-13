Premier Oscar Mabuyane on 2025 matric results in the Eastern Cape

Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane, has welcomed the release of the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results, which indicate a slight decline in the overall provincial pass rate compared to the previous academic year. The province has achieved 84,17% compared to 84,9% in 2024.

While the slight decline is a matter of concern, the Premier has congratulated all learners who successfully passed their matric examinations, acknowledging their commitment, perseverance, and hard work throughout the academic year. He also extended appreciation to educators, school leadership, parents, and communities who played a critical role in supporting learners.

“We must confront the realities reflected in these results with honesty and determination. A slight decline serves as a call to action to sharpen our focus on improving the quality of teaching and learning, particularly in subjects that are critical to learner progression and access to further education,” said Premier Mabuyane.

Premier Mabuyane also congratulated Eastern Cape matriculants named amongst the top performers nationally in various categories as follows:

Ngazibini Unathi Ntungwa, Isikhoba Nombewu Technical Secondary School, Cofimvaba – awarded third place in Technical Sciences. Emma Booyens, Clarendon High School, East London – awarded third place in Physical Sciences. Maria Freercks, Collegiate Girls’ High School, Gqeberha – awarded overall second place. Sesona Masingili, Soqhayisa Senior Secondary School, Nelson Mandela Bay Metro – awarded third place in Accounting.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government, through the Department of Education, will conduct a detailed analysis of the results to identify specific areas requiring intervention, including subject-level performance, district trends, and learner support needs. Based on this analysis, targeted academic recovery programmes, enhanced educator development initiatives, and strengthened monitoring and support for schools will be implemented.

Premier Mabuyane reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to education as a strategic priority and a foundation for long-term social and economic development. He emphasised that improving matric outcomes remains a shared responsibility involving government, educators, parents, learners, and social partners.

The Premier further encouraged learners who did not achieve their desired results to take advantage of supplementary examinations, second-chance matric programmes, and other learning and skills development opportunities available within the education system.

Education MEC, Fundile Gade will on Tuesday, 13 January 2026 lead a media briefing to unpack the provincial results and map out a way forward in improving the education outcomes in the Eastern Cape.

