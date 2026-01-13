President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in United Arab Emirates for an official visit

President Cyril Ramaphosa has this morning, 12 January 2026, arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to participate in the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ASDW).

The ADSW 2026 held under the theme “Nexus of Next: All Systems Go”, brings together the global sustainability community to ignite impactful dialogues and bold ideas aimed at fostering cross-sector collaboration and delivering breakthrough solutions to advance sustainable development worldwide.

On Tuesday, 13 January 2026, President Ramaphosa will hold bilateral talks with Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, ahead of the ADSW Opening Ceremony.

The President will attend the opening ceremony as well as the Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards Ceremony, which celebrates 11 winners driving real-world impact across the categories of Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action and Global High Schools.

In advancing discussion on economic transformation, ethical governance, and youth empowerment, the President will address the Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S) Forum and Hub, under the theme Leading the Just Transition: Youth, Skills, and Inclusive Growth.

The President will also participate in the Heads of State Panel discussion on the topic: “A vision for Global Energy”. In addition, he will also participate in a high level session titled: Next Leap: Global South Infrastructure, which will focus on accelerating bankable, scalable infrastructure investment across the Global South.

South Africa maintains cordial bilateral relations with the UAE, characterised by regular high-level visits as well as robust economic cooperation, for the mutual benefit of both countries. The UAE is also a major investor in the South African economy across various sectors such as transport, logistics and renewable energy.

During his visit, the President will also engage with leading captains of the industry and business leaders to promote investment and strengthen collaboration.

The President is accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola; Minister in The Presidency, Ms Khumbudzo Ntshavheni; Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau; and the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Ms Mmamoloko Kubayi.

Programme of the President

Tuesday, 13 January 2026

ADSW Opening Ceremony and Zayed Sustainability Prize Ceremony: 07h00 - 09h00 SAST

Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S) Forum and Hub: 12h10 – 12h15 SAST

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026: Heads of State Panel: 12h35 - 13h10

Next Leap: Global South Infrastructure: 13h30 – 14h00 SAST

ADSW proceedings can be followed on https://youtube.com/@adswagenda?si=PgEde1II--HEPSoI

