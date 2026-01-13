Deputy President Paul Mashatile congratulates the Class of 2025

The Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, Paul Mashatile, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Matric Class of 2025 following the release of the National Senior Certificate results.

The Deputy President commends the matriculants for their resilience, discipline, and determination in reaching this important milestone, noting that their achievement represents both personal success and a critical contribution to the country’s future development.

In his message, the Deputy President encourages the matriculants to take advantage of government-supported opportunities aimed at supporting young people as they transition into higher education, skills development, and employment.

The Deputy President reaffirmed government’s commitment to investing in young people and creating inclusive opportunities that enable them to participate meaningfully in the economy and society.

