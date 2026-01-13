Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi on passing of Bishop Daniel Matebesi of Independent Congregational Church of Southern Africa

Premier of the North West Province, Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi, who has learnt with deep sadness about the passing of Bishop Daniel Matebesi of the Independent Congregational Church of Southern Africa (ICCSA), says he was a devoted servant of God and a respected leader within the interfaith and broader community.

Bishop Matebesi dedicated his life to ministry, offering spiritual guidance, wisdom and compassion to congregants and community members.

Beyond the pulpit, Bishop Matebesi was known for his humility, commitment to service, and dedication to uplifting others.

“His consistent involvement in the provincial government’s programmes, notably, the Premier’s Operation Dignity Programme, as a Patron of the Gender Based Violence Forum and Chairperson of Moral Regeneration Movement in the Ngaka Modiri Molema District, did not go unnoticed, as he selflessly dedicated his time and contribution to restoring dignity and hope to those in need”.

“I wish to, on behalf of the North West Provincial Government, extend our heartfelt condolences to the Matebesi family, the faith-based organisations, and all who were touched by his life and ministry. May we all find comfort in the legacy of faith, love and service that Bishop Matebesi leaves behind”, remarked Premier Mokgosi.

Premier Mokgosi will be amongst the mourners who will pay their last respect to Bishop Matebesi during his funeral service scheduled for this Thursday, 15 January 2026, at the Grace Bible Church in Mahikeng.

For enquiries, contact

Sello Tatai

Spokesperson to the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 064 756 2510 / 082 450 7842

E-mail: SITatai@nwpg.gov.za

Or

Brian Setswambung

Provincial Head of Communication

Office of the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 076 012 4501

E-mail: BSetswambung@nwpg.gov.za



#GovZAUpdates