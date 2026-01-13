Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa embarks on a back-to-school road safety campaign in Northern Cape, 13 Jan

Members of the media are invited to join the Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, during a back-to-school road safety campaign aimed at addressing scholar transport issues in Northern Cape.

Details are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 13 January 2026

Time: 08H30 for 09H00

Venue: R31 route, Sol Plaatje Local Municipality, Northern Cape

Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance by Monday, 12 January 2026 at 15H00 with Ms. Ivy Masale on 076 789 5538/masalei@dot.gov.za or Mr. Rennie Andrias on 060 972 6205/rennie1511@gmail.com.

Media Contacts:

Collen Msibi

National Spokesperson

Cell: 066 476 9015

