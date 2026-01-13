Submit Release
Minister Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa release 2025/26 road safety report, 15 Jan

Members of the media are invited to join Transport Minister, Ms. Barbara Creecy, and Deputy Minister, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, during a media briefing for the release of a road safety report for the 2025/2026 festive season.
Details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 15 January 2026
Time: Time: 09h30 for 10h00 
Venue: GCIS, Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 cnr Francis Baard and Festival Streets, Hatfield, Pretoria

Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Ms. Ivy Masale on 076 789 5538 / masalei@dot.gov.za, and Mr. Tshegofatso Maake on 063 281 9453/maaket@dot.gov.za

