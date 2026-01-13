Minister Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa release 2025/26 road safety report, 15 Jan
Members of the media are invited to join Transport Minister, Ms. Barbara Creecy, and Deputy Minister, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, during a media briefing for the release of a road safety report for the 2025/2026 festive season.
Details are as follows:
Date: Thursday, 15 January 2026
Time: Time: 09h30 for 10h00
Venue: GCIS, Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 cnr Francis Baard and Festival Streets, Hatfield, Pretoria
Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Ms. Ivy Masale on 076 789 5538 / masalei@dot.gov.za, and Mr. Tshegofatso Maake on 063 281 9453/maaket@dot.gov.za.
Media Enquiries:
Collen Msibi
National Spokesperson
Cell: 066 476 9015
E-mail: MediaEnquiries@dot.gov.za
