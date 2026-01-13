Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa convenes follow-up meeting with CONTRALESA, 14 Jan

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, will on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, convene a follow-up meeting with the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (CONTRALESA).

The engagement follows the breakfast meeting held on 5 December 2025 between President Cyril Ramaphosa and CONTRALESA, which Minister Hlabisa attended.

The follow-up meeting aims to allow for an in-depth discussion on issues raised during that engagement, particularly those affecting traditional and Khoi-San leadership and their role within the system of cooperative governance.

The meeting also forms part of the Ministry’s ongoing commitment to strengthening partnerships with traditional leadership structures and advancing collaborative solutions to matters impacting communities across the country.

Members of the media are invited to attend the engagement, scheduled to take place as follows:

Date: 14 January 2026

Time: 09:00

Venue: Southern Sun OR Tambo International Airport, Gauteng

