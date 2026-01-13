Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi congratulates North West matric class of 2025 for their outstanding performance

Premier of the North West Province, Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi, has congratulated the North West Matric Class of 2025 on achieving an overall pass rate of 88.49%, thus earning the province a commendable fourth position nationally.

Premier Mokgosi who was addressing the release of provincial results event held at Ratanang Primary School in Rustenburg today, said these results affirm the significant efforts undertaken by our government since the advent of democracy, to reshape and improve the country’s education system.

“By investing in our education system, we seek to heal the divisions of the past by establishing a society based on democratic values, social justice and fundamental human rights, and in this regard, the right to education”, Premier Mokgosi said.

He reaffirmed the provincial government’s steadfast commitment to financially supporting learners from disadvantaged backgrounds, saying through the Victor Thebe Sifora Provincial Bursary Scheme, a total of R30 million has been made available to assist learners from distressed families to pursue their studies in various fields.

Premier Mokgosi further challenged local municipalities across the province to step up their efforts in providing adequate and reliable services, warning that service delivery failures pose a serious threat to learner performance and the overall education system.

“Teaching and learning, as well as our schools, are a microcosm of our broader developmental trajectory. And if we cannot find lasting solutions to challenges confronting our municipalities, we run the risk of putting a strain in our education system”, maintained Premier Mokgosi.

Announcing the provincial performance, MEC for department of Education, Viola Ntsetsao Motsumi, said all districts improved their pass rate when compared to the previous year, with the exception of Ngaka Modiri Molema District which has dropped by 0.10%.

She also announced Temogo Matong from Setswakgosing Secondary School in Kagisano-Molopo Local Municipality, Morokweng village, as the best performing candidate for the North West Class of 2025.

MEC Motsumi said even though targeted efforts were undertaken to support underperforming schools, an increase in the number of such schools is still being recorded, adding that more interventions will be implemented during the 2026 academic year.

Premier Mokgosi applauded the MEC, senior management of the department, parents, school governing bodies, teacher unions, faith-based organisations and the traditional leadership among others, for ensuring that the development of the learners remains to be a shared responsibility.

As the Back-To-School campaign gets underway, Premier Mokgosi will tomorrow morning, Wednesday, 14 January 2026, monitor the readiness of Sentlhaga Primary School in Wolmaranstad, Maquassi Hills Local Municipality, to commence with the 2026 school calendar.

