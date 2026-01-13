TWO SCALI RASMUSSEN ATTORNEYS NAMED ‘LEADERS OF INFLUENCE: MINORITY ATTORNEYS’ BY LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL

Jose Cabada Janae Hill

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scali Rasmussen, PC announced today that Principal Jose Cabada and Associate Janae Hill are recognized as “2026 Leaders of Influence: Minority Attorneys” by the Los Angeles Business Journal in a special supplement. Honorees are selected as “standout minority attorneys considered to be particularly impactful on the legal scene while serving as trusted advisors in the Los Angeles region,” according to the publication.“We are proud of Jose and Janae for this recognition and their outstanding contributions to our clients and the legal community,” said Founder and Managing Shareholder Christian Scali.Jose Cabada is an experienced civil litigator representing automotive dealerships and other businesses in complex commercial and employment-related disputes across California. He has a strong track record defending clients in matters involving breach of contract, wage and hour claims, discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, and business torts. Cabada handles both individual and class actions in state and federal courts and is known for his pragmatic, solutions-oriented approach. He was recognized in the 2026 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watchin America.Janae L. Hill represents clients across a broad range of civil matters, including consumer protection, contract disputes, real estate, and personal injury. Her practice builds on experience at previous firms where she focused on insurance and business litigation. A 2019 graduate of the University of La Verne College of Law, Hill served as Western Regional Director of Programming for the National Black Law Student Association.

