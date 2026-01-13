Morgan and Stewart to Present at the 2026 International Builders’ Show

Homebuilding marketing professionals speak on marketing

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Denim Marketing’s dynamic duo returns to the International Builders’ Show (IBS) this year to present sessions on effective marketing and ways to tie it all together. President and Founder of Denim Marketing, Carol Morgan, is returning for the 20th consecutive year, and Vice President of Client Services, Courtney Stewart, returns for the 8th year.This year, IBS takes place February 17-19 in Orlando, Florida. Other industry leaders will join Morgan and Stewart for panel discussions on marketing. As a premier industry event presented by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), IBS is held annually to connect the residential construction industry and serves as a hub for education, construction demonstrations, product launches, panel discussions, workshops and more.Morgan will be joined by Kelly Fink of Milesbrand and Laura Williams of InSync Media on a panel moderated by Kevin Weitzel of Outhouse. Here’s an overview of the session:Budget-Friendly Marketing Strategies: 3 Marketing Pros, 3 Builder Sizes, 3 Winning StrategiesWhen: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.Where: OCCC – West 315AThe market (and your budget) may be tightening, but that doesn’t mean your marketing results have to suffer. In this practical, high-energy session, three expert marketing consultants — each specializing in working with small, mid-sized or large builders — share proven strategies that drive results without breaking the bank. Discover how builders of all sizes are maximizing limited resources through innovative, high-impact website strategies, social media that builds real connections and content that drives traffic and builds trust. Whether you’re a solo builder or part of a national team, walk away with actionable ideas to strengthen your marketing efforts, connect with today’s homebuyers and thrive in any market condition.Later that same day, Stewart and a panel of experts present a fast-paced session on marketing plans that work as hard as you do.When: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, from 2:15 – 3:15 p.m.Where: OCCC – West 314BAs media habits and budgets shift, traditional marketing plans no longer meet the needs of today’s builders and buyers. This session cuts through the clutter to help builders craft a modern, results-driven strategy that can achieve multiple goals: sell inventory homes, launch new communities and build lasting brand value. Learn how to integrate your efforts across channels, map tactics for every touchpoint of the buyer journey and let data drive smarter decisions. Whether you're working with a lean team or a tight budget, this high-level framework is built for the fast-moving realities of 2026.IBS 2026 takes place at the Orange County Convention Center. This year marks the 82nd anniversary of the world’s largest annual light construction show. Visit www.BuildersShow.com for complete details regarding exhibitors and education sessions.Contact www.DenimMarketing.com to learn more about having a Denim Marketing team member present or speak at events.About Denim Marketing:Whether stonewashed, faded or indigo blue, marketing strategies from Denim Marketing are tailored to meet each client’s needs and niche. Established in 1999, the agency specializes in quality content for public relations, blogging, social media, email marketing, promotions, advertising and much more. Denim Marketing aims to be a go-to source for companies looking for a comfortable fit, strong relationships and results. Stay in touch with Denim Marketing by signing up for the newsletter at www.DenimMarketing.com and following @DenimMarketing on social media. For more information, call 770-383-3360 or visit www.DenimMarketing.com

