Dr. Cherag Daruwala of Hunterdon Gastroenterology Awarded As 2025 NJ Top Doc

Endoscopic ultrasound is quickly becoming the gold standard in diagnosing various gastrointestinal illnesses.” — Dr. Daruwala

FLEMINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Cherag Daruwala of Hunterdon Gastroenterology Associates based on merit for 2025.Since joining Hunterdon Gastroenterology in 2012, Dr. Daruwala has been transforming gastrointestinal care in Central New Jersey. After completing specialized training in endoscopic ultrasound following his gastroenterology fellowship, he established the program at Hunterdon Medical Center, becoming the first gastroenterologist in the region to offer this advanced, minimally invasive diagnostic tool."Endoscopic ultrasound is quickly becoming the gold standard in diagnosing various gastrointestinal illnesses," Dr. Daruwala explains. "It provides high-quality information in a less invasive manner than other diagnostic procedures." His pioneering work allows patients to receive precise, timely diagnoses while avoiding more invasive interventions whenever possible.Dr. Daruwala emphasizes that innovation must go hand in hand with patient-centered care. "Our investment in proven diagnostic and treatment equipment enhances patient comfort, convenience, and outcomes," he says. At Hunterdon Gastroenterology Associates, he leads a team dedicated to combining the latest technology with compassionate, individualized attention.A consistent NJ Top Doctor since 2016, Dr. Daruwala has also contributed to the scientific community through publications in Gastrointestinal Endoscopy and Annals of Surgery. For him, success is measured not only in clinical achievements but also in the relationships he builds with patients, guiding them through complex diagnoses with confidence and care. Outside the office, he remains deeply engaged in advancing gastroenterology, ensuring the latest research and techniques continually inform his practice.To learn more about Dr. Cherag Daruwala, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drcheragdaruwala/ ----About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

