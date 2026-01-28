Hexagon Health congratulates Brian Nwokorie, PharmD at Takeda Oncology on being named to MM+M’s 40 Under 40 list

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hexagon Health is proud to congratulate Brian Nwokorie, PharmD, Global Brand Lead for Colorectal Cancer at Takeda Oncology, on being named to MM+M’s 40 Under 40 list, which honors rising leaders who are shaping the future of healthcare marketing through innovation, strategic insight, and a deep commitment to improving patient outcomes.

Brian’s career spans clinical practice, biotech, and global pharma, with meaningful contributions to oncology launches, global brand building, omnichannel innovation, and patient-centered strategy. His ability to translate complex science into clear, actionable, and human-centered communication has defined his work across Bayer, Sanofi, Stemline Therapeutics, and now Takeda.

“The individuals on the list are laying the foundation upon which the future of this industry will be built. They are creating a more equitable, inclusive landscape that will help pharma and biotech companies reach all patient populations,” said MM+M editor-in-chief Jameson Fleming.

“Working with Brian is equal parts strategy, inspiration, and pure energy,” said Kerri Riccardo, Partner at Hexagon Health, a Scientific Global Company. “He’s the person who asks the ‘what if’ questions that change the whole conversation, and he does it with curiosity, courage, and a sense of fun that makes the work better for everyone around him. Brian pushes teams to think bigger while staying grounded in what matters most: the patients behind the science. Collaborators like Brian are rare, and we feel lucky to partner with him.”

The 2026 MM+M 40 Under 40 class will be celebrated at The Edison Ballroom in New York City on February 11, 2026. For more information, visit www.mmm40under40.com

About Hexagon Health

Hexagon Health is a Promotional Medical Communications agency brought to you by The Scientific Global Companies.

About MM+M

MM+M, first published in 1966 as Medical Marketing + Media, is the media brand of record for pharmaceutical marketing and commercialization, delivering the most balanced and relevant coverage of the growing industry. The title produces an essential mix of online breaking news and analysis combined with monthly print features — timely, objective, original editorial content for an executive audience of leaders and thinkers who work in pharma, medical device, diagnostics and greater healthcare marketing. MM+M also develops conferences and live and virtual events, and engineers the industry’s premier awards program, the MM+M Awards.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.