Hedrick Brothers Construction Announces Strategic Leadership Promotions Supporting Continued Growth

Our clients, partners, and communities can expect the same commitment to quality and integrity that has defined us for nearly five decades, now with expanded capacity to deliver across the state." — Burk Hedrick, COO Hedrick Brothers Construction & President of Development

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hedrick Brothers Construction , one of Florida’s most respected legacy builders, announced a strategic series of leadership promotions designed to support long-term stability, strengthen succession planning, and position the company for continued growth across Florida’s dynamic construction markets.Burk Hedrick — Chief Operating Officer & President of DevelopmentA fifth-generation builder and current President of Hedrick Brothers Development , Burk Hedrick has played a hands-on leadership role within Hedrick Brothers Construction and its affiliated development companies, helping guide the firm’s expansion into new markets and new asset classes. His appointment as Chief Operating Officer advances the company’s commitment to values-driven leadership.“Burk brings integrity, vision and respect for the people and principles that built this company. Our future is in excellent hands,” says Dale Hedrick, CEO of Hedrick Brothers Construction. “Burk’s leadership reflects the company’s core value of G.R.I.T.: Growth, Responsibility, Integrity, and Teamwork, principles that guide decision-making at every level of the organization.”“I’ve had the privilege of learning from my father and from an incredible team every day,” said Burk Hedrick, COO & President of Development. “Earning the trust to lead as COO is a tremendous honor, and I’m committed to carrying this company forward with the same discipline and accountability that has defined Hedrick Brothers for generations.”Gene Parker – President Emeritus of Luxury Residential DivisionAfter more than 42 years of service, Gene Parker, a cornerstone of Hedrick Brothers Construction’s Luxury Residential Division, will transition into the role of President Emeritus.Widely regarded as a staple of Palm Beach Island’s luxury residential market, Gene’s leadership has helped shape some of the region’s most iconic estates, waterfront homes, and historic renovations. His influence extends beyond projects, with a legacy rooted in mentorship and talent development. In his new role, Gene will remain actively involved in advising leadership and mentoring future generations of Hedrick Brothers professionals.“Gene’s impact on this company, this island, and the people he’s mentored is immeasurable,” said Dale Hedrick. “We are deeply grateful for his leadership and friendship, and we’re honored that his wise guidance will continue through his role as President Emeritus.”Joe Morin – President of Luxury Residential DivisionAs President of Luxury Residential, Joe Morin brings a strong leadership profile, deep client trust, and a track record of delivering exceptional projects.Joe’s appointment underscores confidence in his ability to guide the division forward with authority, expertise, and a commitment to growth as demand for high-end residential work expands throughout Florida.“Joe embodies craftsmanship, accountability, and the high standard of service our clients expect,” said Dale Hedrick. “He is a decisive leader, a trusted partner, and the right person to steward this division’s next chapter.”With 215 team members, new offices in Miami, Stuart, and an expanded office in Orlando, Hedrick Brothers Construction is poised for its next phase of statewide growth. This growth in leadership allows for a greater capacity in meeting Florida’s rising demand for luxury residential, commercial, and institutional construction.“This transition reinforces the depth of our leadership and the strength of our long-term strategy,” said Burk Hedrick, COO & President of Development. “As Florida continues to grow, Hedrick Brothers Construction is prepared to grow with it. Our clients, partners, and communities can expect the same commitment to quality, collaboration, and integrity that has defined us for nearly five decades, now with expanded capacity to deliver across the state.”###About Hedrick Brothers ConstructionHedrick Brothers Construction is a privately held, Florida-based construction management, general contracting, and design-build firm, serving clients since 1979. Headquartered in West Palm Beach with regional offices in Miami, Stuart, and Orlando, the company delivers high-quality commercial, institutional, multifamily, and luxury residential projects across the state. With a commitment to craftsmanship, integrity, and innovation, Hedrick Brothers provides full-service solutions including preconstruction, virtual design & construction (VDC), and complex project execution for both public and private sectors. Led by Founder and CEO Dale R. Hedrick, the company is recognized for its disciplined approach, collaborative culture, and long-standing relationships within the industry and community. For more information, visit HedrickBrothers.com.

