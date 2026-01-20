Cahill Partners with Munch's Supply to Speed Plumbing and Sewer Repairs Through VMI Program

Cahill Heating, Cooling, Electric, Plumbing & Sewer Munch's Supply

Cahill partners with Munch's Supply for their VMI program to stock plumbing and sewer parts locally, enabling faster, often same-day repairs for customers.

The biggest winner in this partnership is our customer” — Andy Visconi

LAKE BLUFF, IL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cahill Heating, Cooling, Electric, Plumbing & Sewer, a trusted home services provider serving Chicago’s North Shore and Northwest Suburbs since 1973, announced today a strategic partnership with Munch's Supply as part of the Munch’s Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) program. This partnership significantly enhances Cahill’s ability to deliver faster plumbing and sewer repairs for homeowners by ensuring critical materials are always stocked locally.

Through the VMI program, Munch's Supply now manages and maintains nearly all of Cahill’s plumbing and sewer inventory directly at Cahill’s Lake Bluff & Palatine warehouses. By keeping the most commonly used parts and materials on hand at all times, Cahill technicians can respond to customer needs without delays caused by sourcing or special-ordering supplies.

“The biggest winner in this partnership is our customer,” said Andy Visconi, Director of Plumbing & Sewer services at Cahill. “When a homeowner has a plumbing or sewer issue, time matters. With Munch's managing our inventory locally, our technicians have immediate access to the parts they need, which allows us to complete many repairs the same day.”

Vendor Managed Inventory is a supply-chain solution in which the vendor—in this case, Munch's Supply—takes responsibility for monitoring stock levels, replenishing materials, and optimizing inventory based on usage. For Cahill, this means fewer backorders, better organization, and a streamlined workflow. For customers, it means faster turnaround times, fewer follow-up visits, and quicker restoration of essential plumbing and sewer services.

With critical materials readily available at its Lake Bluff and Palatine facilities, Cahill can efficiently complete a wide range of plumbing and sewer services, including drain repairs, pipe replacements, sewer work, and water heater replacement. In many cases, technicians are able to diagnose the issue and complete the repair or replacement the same day.

Munch's Supply, a leading distributor of heating, cooling, plumbing and industrial supplies, brings deep industry expertise and logistics capabilities to the partnership. By analyzing Cahill’s historical usage patterns and ongoing demand, Munch's ensures that high-use items are consistently available at the Lake Bluff and Palatine facilities.

“Our goal is to help contractors operate more efficiently,” said Amy Moravick from Munch's Supply. “By managing Cahill’s inventory, we’re removing friction from their operations so they can focus on what matters most—serving their customers quickly and professionally.”

With this partnership in place, Cahill expects continued improvements in response times for plumbing repairs and sewer repairs, including drain issues, pipe repairs, and other urgent service needs. Having supplies stocked locally also reduces downtime for technicians and supports Cahill’s commitment to thoughtful, efficient service.

Cahill Heating, Cooling, Electric, Plumbing & Sewer is a locally owned and operated company with more than five decades of experience serving homeowners throughout the North Shore & Northwest Suburbs. More information about Cahill and its services can be found at www.cahillplumbers.com.

