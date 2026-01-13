Ten Key Remodels to Exhibit at the 2026 OKC Home + Garden Show

Ten Key Remodels is heading to the 2026 OKC Home + Garden Show on January 23–25 to connect with homeowners and discuss renovation projects.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ten Key Remodels, a trusted name in residential remodeling across the Oklahoma City area, will be exhibiting at the 2026 OKC Home + Garden Show, taking place January 23–25 at the Bennett Event Center.The Home + Garden Show brings together homeowners and industry professionals to explore the latest ideas, trends, and solutions for home improvement projects. Visitors can stop by Booth 1420 to meet the Ten Key Remodels team, discuss upcoming renovation plans, and learn more about the company’s services, including kitchen or bathroom remodels, home additions, attic conversions, and more.In addition to exhibiting at the show, one of the owners of Ten Key Remodels, Chris Reed will be speaking on the event stage on Saturday at 2:00 PM. The presentation, titled “How to Add Square Footage Without Moving: Attic, Garage, and Bonus Space Conversions,” will focus on practical ways homeowners can expand usable living space without the need to relocate.The event offers an opportunity for homeowners to connect directly with our experienced design and build team, ask questions, and gain insight into planning and executing successful renovation projects. Ten Key Remodels looks forward to engaging with attendees and helping them turn ideas into well-designed functional living spaces.About the event, Chris says: “Events like the OKC Home + Garden Show allow us to have real conversations with homeowners about their goals and challenges”. He continued: “Whether someone is just gathering ideas or ready to start a project, we enjoy being there to offer guidance and help them understand what’s possible for their home.”About: Founded in 2012, Ten Key Remodels is an award-winning remodeling company serving homeowners throughout the Oklahoma City area. The company specializes in kitchen remodels, bathroom renovations, home additions, attic conversions, and comprehensive residential remodeling projects designed to improve both functionality and long-term value.The design-build company’s recently opened design studio provides a collaborative space where homeowners can explore layouts, materials, and finishes while working closely with the design and construction team to bring their projects to life.For more information, please visit: www.tenkeyremodels.com/

