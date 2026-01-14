Cashew nuts, not dairy: How UAE Brand Nuttino is Redefining Cheese This Veganuary

Toasted Sandwich with Nuttino Mozzarella Vegan Cheese

January has become the month where people are more curious and more adventurous with food. Veganuary is about discovery, and we want to show that vegan food can be tasty, and made in the UAE.” — Melissa Mckerlie Founder

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Veganuary takes over plates and menus across the UAE, a homegrown food brand is giving residents a fresh reason to rethink cheese. Nuttino , a vegan cheese company, founded and made in the UAE, is shaking up the local food scene by creating plant-based cheese made entirely from cashew nuts with no oil, no sugar, and no compromises on flavor.Founded to address a clear gap in the market, Nuttino was created after its founders struggled to find clean, great-tasting vegan cheese options locally. What started as a passion project has now become one of the UAE’s most exciting plant-based success stories, offering a new way for residents to enjoy cheese without dairy.Unlike heavily processed alternatives, Nuttino’s cheeses are fermented using a unique, carefully developed process, resulting in a product that is rich, naturally satisfying and higher in protein than other vegan cheeses that are oil based. The use of cashew nuts not only delivers a creamy texture but also aligns with the growing demand for healthier, more natural food choices among UAE consumers.“January has become the month where people are more curious, more open, and more adventurous with food,” said Melissa, founder of Nuttino. “Veganuary is about discovery, and we wanted to show that vegan food can be exciting, tasty, and proudly made in the UAE.”As more residents seek out plant-based and better-for-you options a recent You.gov study mentions 48% of vegans eat out at least once per week in UAE. Nuttino’s cheeses are already finding their way onto restaurant menus across the country, helping chefs create their usual dishes with a vegan option. From pizzas to caprese salads, nuttino cashew-based cheeses have been especially designed to slot into menus, replacing traditional dairy cheese.During the month of Veganuary, the vegan initiative aims to encourage people to cut back on dairy and meat products and show that switching things up doesn’t mean giving anything up.Proudly made in the UAE, Nuttino represents a new wave of local vegan food innovation one that combines creativity, health consciousness, and global trends with regional roots. As Veganuary continues to gain momentum, Nuttino is proving that the future of cheese might just be nut-based.

