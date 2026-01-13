Dwight Global First Online School to enter National Squash Competition with Historic No. 7 Preseason Ranking

Online Schooling Surges in Squash with strong academy partnerships

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York, NY — MSQUASH and Dwight Global Online High School are proud to announce a historic achievement: the Dwight Global Online co-ed squash team has earned the No. 7 spot in the Boys’ High School National Squash preseason rankings. Making the achievement even more impressive is that Dwight Global is the first-ever fully online school to compete in the High School National Squash Championships; all other schools are the traditional public or private schools day or boarding schools. This top-10 ranking is a significant milestone that underscores the program's rapid ascent and dedication to excellence.This prestigious ranking is a direct reflection of the unique and forward-thinking partnership between Dwight Global Online School and MSQUASH Academy. Together, they offer student-athletes a comprehensive environment that seamlessly combines world-class academics with elite squash training, ensuring players can pursue their highest ambitions without compromise—on the court and in the classroom.Dwight Global Online provides a flexible and rigorous high school education tailored for high-performing students. Through its collaboration with MSQUASH Academy, athletes receive daily access to top-tier coaching, high-performance training, competitive tournament exposure, and a proven pathway to college squash and beyond. This integrated model allows players to train at an elite level while maintaining academic balance and personal growth.The No. 7 preseason ranking sets the stage for Dwight’s participation in the highly anticipated High School Nationals Championship, the world's largest high school squash tournament, which will be held in Philadelphia from February 20-22, 2026.Shaun Moxham, Co-founder of MSQUASH and Dwight’s Head Squash Coach for the Nationals, shared his enthusiasm for the team: “We deeply believe in the flexibility and quality of Dwight Global Online; it is the perfect solution for athletes who want to achieve top excellence in both their academics and squash. I am excited to work with this talented team of highly-rated players and see what we can accomplish together at Nationals. This ranking is a testament to the dedication of the student-athletes, the expertise of the MSQUASH staff, and the innovative academic structure that supports them.”Dwight Global’s Head of School, Louisa Childs stated, “MSQUASH exemplifies exceptional coaching and a remarkable depth of experience. The partnership between Dwight Global Online School and MSquash reflects a shared commitment to excellence, allowing student-athletes to thrive academically while training at the highest level. This competition is only beginning for this talented group of student-athletes and their coaches at MSQUASH.”The team’s immediate success highlights the growing influence of alternative education models in shaping the future of squash athletes. MSQUASH is proud to work with Dwight Global Online to offer that solution to high school athletics. Anyone interested in joining a nationally ranked program that delivers both academic and athletic excellence can get in touch, as next year the school also aims to compete for the first time at the Middle School Level.For more information on admissions, training, and how to be part of this elite program, email info@msquash.com.

