Calla Medspa Expands Advanced Skincare Offerings with Nordlys® Laser Treatments and Glacē™ Facial Experience

Calla Medspa showcases the Glacē™ treatment, a non-invasive hydrodermabrasion facial that combines exfoliation, serum infusion, and advanced skincare technology for visible skin rejuvenation.

Our goal is to offer treatments that are effective, comfortable, and tailored to each individual.” — Stefanie Williams

SOUTHAVEN, MS, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Calla Medspa , a premier medical aesthetics practice in Southaven, MS, is pleased to announce the expansion of its advanced skincare services with the addition of the Nordlys® laser system by Candela and the launch of the Glacē™ treatment, a gentle, multi-step hydrodermabrasion facial experience. Together, these innovative technologies allow Calla Medspa to deliver both results-driven laser correction and restorative, glow-enhancing skincare in one destination.“Our goal is to offer treatments that are effective, comfortable, and tailored to each individual,” said Stefanie Williams, owner of Calla Medspa. “With Nordlysand Glacē™, we can address a wide range of skin concerns, whether patients want powerful laser rejuvenation or a relaxing, skin-purifying experience.”Advanced Laser Rejuvenation with the NordlysSystem by CandelaCalla Medspa is now offering treatments with the award-winning Nordlyssystem by Candela, a globally recognized, FDA-cleared platform for advanced cosmetic laser and IPL treatments. The Nordlys system delivers precise, highly targeted light and laser energy designed to protect the skin while producing visible results with minimal downtime.What Is the NordlysSystem?Developed by Candela, Nordlysfeatures Selective Waveband Technology (SWT) IPL, Nd:YAG 1064 nm laser, and non-ablative fractional lasers, allowing providers to safely and effectively treat multiple skin concerns—often in a single visit.Key Features and Handpieces-SWTIPL: Targets unwanted pigmentation, sun damage (age spots and freckles), and vascular concerns such as diffuse facial redness, telangiectasias, and rosacea with high precision.-Nd:YAG 1064 nm Laser: Treats vascular lesions including leg veins, venous lakes, and port wine stains.-Non-Ablative Fractional Lasers (1550 and 1940 nm): Provide shallow and deeper skin resurfacing with low downtime and reduce pigmentation (1940). The 1940 laser has demonstrated improvement in skin health in an epigenetic study and is effective for improving skin texture and tone.Light & Bright™ Treatment (Optional): Combines SWTIPL and non-ablative fractional lasers to address pigmentation, uneven tone, redness, dullness, and early signs of aging.Conditions Treated with Nordlys-Brown spots and sun damage-Redness, broken capillaries, and rosacea-Uneven skin tone and dullness-Fine lines and wrinkles-Acne-Vascular lesions, including facial and leg veinsTreatments are customized to each patient’s goals and typically require little to no downtime.Introducing the Glacē™ Treatment: A Gentle, Skin-Purifying RitualCalla Medspa is also introducing the Glacē™ treatment, a gentle, non-invasive hydrodermabrasion experience designed to purify, hydrate, and illuminate the skin while offering a moment of relaxation and renewal. More than a facial, Glacē™ combines advanced technology with mindful self-care to deliver immediate radiance and long-term skin health.Each Glacē treatment includes:-Diamond Tip Hydrodermabrasion: Gentle exfoliation using sterile, single-use diamond tips with four levels of abrasion.-Custom Serum Infusion: Naturally derived serums tailored to hydrate and address concerns such as dullness, blemishes, uneven tone, or sensitivity.-Dual-Mode Cupping Massage: Supports lymphatic drainage, facial contouring, and detoxification.-LED Therapy: Red, green, or blue light settings to calm redness, brighten skin, and revitalize the complexion.-Biocellulose Mask Finish: A cooling, hydrating mask that enhances absorption and boosts radiance.Benefits of the Glacē™ TreatmentGlacē treatments are relaxing, hygienic, and suitable for all skin tones and types, including sensitive and mature skin. Common concerns addressed include:-Dull or dehydrated skin-Uneven tone and texture-Fine lines and loss of firmness-Oily or congested skin-Mild acne blemishes-Puffiness and fluid retention-Sensitivity and reactive skin appearance (non-medical)Clinical evaluations have shown:-100% of patients reported cleaner skin-92% experienced improved hydration-91% reported improved overall skin health-90% said they would book another Glacē treatmentTo learn more about Nordlyslaser treatments or to book a Glacē™ treatment at Calla Medspa, visit https://calla-medspa.com/ , call 662-253-8068, or email info@calla-medspa.com. Appointments are now available.About Calla MedspaCalla Medspa is a premier medical spa in Southaven, Mississippi, specializing in advanced non-surgical aesthetic treatments designed to enhance natural beauty, restore confidence, and promote healthy, radiant skin. Serving patients from Southaven and the greater Memphis area, Calla Medspa offers a comprehensive menu of services including Botox, dermal fillers, advanced laser treatments, skin rejuvenation, facials, and IV hydration.With more than 30 years of combined medical and aesthetic experience, the team at Calla Medspa blends clinical expertise with an artistic approach to deliver refined, natural-looking results. Each treatment plan is thoughtfully customized to align with the patient’s individual features, goals, and lifestyle, never overdone, always balanced.Patient safety and satisfaction are at the core of the practice. All treatments are performed by licensed professionals using FDA-approved technologies in a calming, spa-like environment designed to make every visit both comfortable and rejuvenating. From consultation through aftercare, Calla Medspa is committed to personalized attention, education, and exceptional results.Conveniently located just minutes from Memphis, Calla Medspa has become a trusted destination for patients seeking expert aesthetic care in a welcoming and luxurious setting - where beauty feels effortless and confidence comes naturally.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.