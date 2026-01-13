Kevin DeVivo, DeVivo Companies

DeVivo Companies promotes Kevin DeVivo to Executive Vice President, announcing strategic operational and commercial leadership updates to support growth.

Kevin understands this business from the ground up. He has deep operational knowledge, strong relationships with our customers and teams, and a clear understanding of where our company is headed.” — Donald DeVivo

NEW BRITAIN, CT, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DeVivo Companies today announced the promotion of Kevin DeVivo to Executive Vice President. The appointment reflects the company’s continued focus on operational excellence, strategic alignment, and long-term growth across its integrated transportation and fleet solutions business.Kevin DeVivo brings a lifetime of experience within the organization, having held a wide range of operational and leadership roles. Most recently, he served as General Manager of DeVivo Bus Sales, where he played a central role in strengthening customer relationships, advancing product offerings, and supporting the evolution of the company as a full-service fleet solutions provider.In his new role as Executive Vice President, Kevin will help guide company-wide strategy, support operational performance, and strengthen collaboration across all business units of DeVivo Companies.“Kevin understands this business from the ground up,” said Donald DeVivo, President of DeVivo Companies. “He has deep operational knowledge, strong relationships with our customers and teams, and a clear understanding of where our company is headed. His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to grow, evolve, and meet the demands of our customers.”Operational Leadership Continuity and ExpansionJim Gallant will continue in his role as Vice President of Operations, working closely with Kevin to maintain momentum and build on recent growth and expansions. Jim will remain focused on strengthening day-to-day operational performance across DeVivo Companies and will continue to oversee the company’s Area Managers and Operational Directors responsible for all fixed operations within their regions, including Parts, Service, Collision Repair, and Vehicle Operations.As part of this structure, several operational leadership updates were also announced:• Chris Bedford has been promoted to Area Manager for Northern New England, overseeing operations in Falmouth, Maine; Epping, New Hampshire; and Saugus, Massachusetts.• Chris Tate will continue as Area Manager for Western New York.• Patrick Kelleher has joined DeVivo Companies as Area Manager for Southeastern New England.Commercial Leadership AlignmentOn the commercial side, Brett Adams, Vice President of Sales and Business Development, will oversee the sales organization and all variable operations, including Vehicle Sales and Leasing, under a newly organized, product-specialized leadership structure:• Evan Rosset has been promoted to Director of DeVivo Bus Sales.• Jason Kyle has been promoted to Director of DeVivo Truck & Trailer, overseeing Thermo King Northeast, Penguin Trailer, and Capacity Trucks.Glenn LaFreniere will continue to operate New England TruckMaster as General Manager, overseeing body upfits and sales of Miller tow and recovery vehicles, Henderson snow and ice equipment, EBY Truck Bodies, and other specialty brands.“These leadership updates are about alignment and clarity,” added Don DeVivo. “As our business continues to expand, it’s critical that we sustain the excellence and high standards we’ve built, with the right structure and the right people in place to support our customers, empower our teams, and execute consistently across every business unit.”About DeVivo CompaniesDeVivo Companies delivers comprehensive transportation, fleet, and equipment solutions through four integrated business units serving the Northeast:• DeVivo Fleet Services• DeVivo Truck and Trailer which is home to Thermo King Northeast, New England TruckMaster, Capacity Trucks, and Penguin Trailers• DeVivo Bus Sales, one of the largest IC bus dealerships in New England and commercial vehicle sales• DeVivo Parts and Tools including Northeast Tool DistributorsWith capabilities spanning fleet maintenance and repair, school and commercial bus sales and service, truck and trailer equipment, and a full Parts & Tools operation, DeVivo Companies provides complete lifecycle support for the vehicles and equipment that keep businesses, municipalities, and schools moving. With twelve locations, OEM partnerships, factory-trained technicians, and extensive parts inventories, long-term customer success drives everything we do.For more information:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.