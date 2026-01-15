The Beloit Mattress Company Launches New Accessory Line Designed to Improve Mattress Hygiene, Longevity, & Sleep Quality

(New) Bamboo Essense Pillow (new) Bamboo Viscose Sheet Set (new) Bamboo Essence 5-Sided Mattress Protector

The new accessory collection focuses on mattress protection, hygiene, cooling comfort, and long-term durability for modern sleep environments.

Customers trust us with their sleep. Too many people pair great mattresses with bedding that fails fast. We choose to offer quality accessories to complete the sleep system for lasting performance.” — Ryan Poppie, President

BELOIT, WI, WI, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Beloit Mattress Company announced today the launch of a curated line of premium bedding accessories designed to enhance comfort, support cleaner sleep, and help protect mattresses from everyday wear. The collection expands the company’s role from a factory direct mattress maker to a full sleep protection provider serving Wisconsin and Illinois, with mattress delivery up to 300 miles and nationwide accessory shipping.Since 1929, the company has handcrafted factory direct mattresses built to last. The new accessory line reinforces that investment by addressing one of the most overlooked threats to modern sleep systems. Customers often protect their phones better than their mattresses, even though an unprotected mattress collects allergens, absorbs moisture, and can harbor dust mites or bed bugs. The Beloit Mattress Company identified an urgent need for reliable protection that matches the quality of its mattresses.In many homes, the mattress is one of the most used items in the household, yet it is also one of the least protected. Everyday factors such as perspiration, humidity, accidental spills, and airborne allergens can accumulate over time, affecting the cleanliness of the sleep surface and the long term performance of the mattress. Even when a mattress appears clean, moisture and buildup can contribute to odor, staining, and premature wear. The company says the new collection is designed to help customers reduce those risks with products that are practical, comfortable, and easy to maintain.The new collection includes mattress and box spring encasements, cooling mattress protectors, bamboo protectors, pillow protectors and performance pillows, all selected for durability, breathability and sleep quality. Each item is designed to address a different need in the sleep environment, including allergen control, spill protection, moisture management, cooling comfort and bed bug prevention. The company says the collection is intended to support a wide range of households, including families with children, pet owners, apartment and multi-unit residents, allergy sensitive sleepers, and customers who want to protect a new mattress purchase from day one.The company also noted that many customers stop using bedding protection products when they feel noisy, trap heat, shift out of place, or are difficult to wash and reinstall. The new line was evaluated with those concerns in mind, with an emphasis on quiet performance, secure fit, and materials that balance protection with airflow.Key components of the new line include:- A premium 360 smooth mattress encasement featuring a fully zippered, laboratory tested, six sided bed bug barrier- A certified box spring encasement designed to block allergens, pests and moisture- A Glaciertex cooling mattress protector made with Double Ice Technology for an instantly cool sleep surface- A soft terry top waterproof protector with breathable Breathe a Barrier performance for everyday spill protection- A Glaciertex SmartPillow engineered with Double Ice Fabric, SLUMBERVent airflow panels and LOFT X hybrid foam- A Bamboo Essence five sided mattress protector offering natural cooling and moisture wicking comfort- Additional specialty protectors, pillows, and custom sized solutions for unique sleep environmentsEach product was evaluated for breathability, quietness, hygiene performance, ease of care, and long-term durability. The Beloit Mattress Company selected items that support a healthier sleep environment without changing the feel of the mattress or pillow. The company’s leadership views this line as an essential extension of its factory direct model because a mattress that performs for years requires proper protection from day one.The company encourages customers to match protection to their household needs. Waterproof protectors are intended to guard against spills and stains. Cooling and breathable options are designed to support temperature regulation and moisture management for warm sleepers. Full encasements are available for customers seeking a more comprehensive barrier approach, including those who want bed bug protection for both mattresses and box springs. Pillow protectors are included to help keep one of the most frequently used sleep surfaces cleaner and easier to maintain.“People think mattresses wear out because of age. In reality, they wear out from moisture, allergens, spills, and lack of protection,” Poppie said. “Families deserve products that help them protect what they paid for, and they deserve honest guidance. That is why we launched this line and why it is now available in both showrooms and online.”The Beloit Mattress Company operates two showrooms located in Beloit, Wisconsin, and Rockford, Illinois. The company serves customers across the Midwest who routinely travel from major cities, including Madison, Janesville, Chicago, and Milwaukee, as well as surrounding communities, seeking factory direct value and guidance from actual bed makers. Company representatives say that bedding protection and comfort accessories are frequently requested in store by customers who are purchasing a new mattress and want to keep it in better condition over time.The new bedding protection collection is available now in store and online. Customers can explore individualized product benefits, register their accessories for warranty support, or get assistance through the company’s online chat when selecting the right protection for their mattress and sleep environment. The company says product pages are designed to help customers confirm fit, including guidance on different mattress heights and sleep setups, and that customer support is available for shoppers with questions about sizing, materials, or care.About The Beloit Mattress CompanyThe Beloit Mattress Company is a fifth generation, family owned mattress manufacturer serving Wisconsin and Illinois. The company builds handcrafted, best value mattresses designed for long lasting comfort and value while helping customers create healthier, cleaner sleep environments. Beloit also produces custom mattresses and toppers in any size or shape, including specialty builds for RVs and unconventional spaces, along with an affordable hospitality bed collection used throughout the Midwest. With showrooms in Beloit and Rockford, the company provides mattresses, foundations, toppers, pillows and a curated bedding protection line supported by honest guidance and personalized service. The company is known for delivering factory direct products without the retail markup, giving customers better quality and the best value possible.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.