Michelle Williams Appointed as President and CEO of DistiNCtly Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DistiNCtly Fayetteville has named Michelle Williams its new president and CEO, effective Jan. 1. A respected hospitality and tourism leader with more than three decades of experience in hotel sales, operations and destination leadership, Williams brings deep industry expertise and strong local ties to the role.Williams joins DistiNCtly Fayetteville from Newport Hospitality Group, where she most recently served as regional director of sales. During her 15-year tenure, she oversaw sales operations for multiple hotel brands, including Marriott, IHG, Hilton, Wyndham, Choice and independent properties. She played a key role in opening three hotels in Fayetteville. Her career spans senior leadership roles with Soleil Group and Sahaj Corporation, where she consistently exceeded revenue targets, led sales and marketing strategy, and guided revenue management initiatives across multi-property portfolios.“Michelle’s career reflects a rare combination of strategic vision, operational expertise and a deep understanding of Fayetteville’s hospitality landscape,” said Nat Robertson, president and CEO of the Greater Fayetteville Chamber. “Her leadership will be instrumental as we continue to elevate Fayetteville as a distinctive destination for leisure travel, sports tourism, meetings and events.”In addition to her professional experience, Williams has been deeply involved in civic and industry leadership throughout Cumberland County. She has served on the Greater Fayetteville Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, the Fayetteville Area Government Affairs Council, the Tourism and Development Authority, the Fayetteville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and multiple hospitality and business advisory boards. She is also a past president and vice president of the Fayetteville Area Hospitality Association and has been recognized with several awards, including Ambassador of the Year from the Greater Fayetteville Chamber and Director of Sales of the Year from both IHG and Newport.As president and CEO, Williams will lead DistiNCtly Fayetteville’s efforts to drive visitation, strengthen community partnerships and position Fayetteville as a competitive, welcoming destination for visitors year-round.“I am honored to step into this role and develop the strategic vision for Cumberland County,” Williams said. “This community has played a meaningful role in my career, and I’m excited to bring my passion and care to build on the momentum already underway, and welcome visitors to experience everything that Fayetteville has to offer.”For more information about DistiNCtly Fayetteville, visit www.distinctlyfayettevillenc.com About DistiNCtly FayettevilleDistiNCtly Fayetteville is the designated Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) for Fayetteville, North Carolina and Cumberland County. DistiNCtly Fayetteville’s mission is to position Cumberland County as a premier destination for conventions, tournaments and individual travel. Through strategic marketing initiatives and partnerships, DistiNCtly Fayetteville aims to be the leading destination authority by supporting the Cumberland Country branded visitor experience and advocating for community tourism. For more information visit: https://www.distinctlyfayettevillenc.com/

