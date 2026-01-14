Sustaira Enhances Sustainability Teams Productivity And Ends the 'One-Size-Fits-None' Era of Sustainability Solutions

Modular, AI-Powered Solutions Accelerate Decarbonization, Risk Management, and Operational Sustainability Across Industries

At Sustaira, we empower sustainability teams with modular, scalable solutions that boost productivity, lower costs, and drive real impact.” — Vincent de la Mar, CEO of Sustaira

ROTTERDAM, SOUTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sustaira , the modular, AI-powered sustainability platform, today reflected on a transformative 2025 and shared its ambitious plans for 2026. Sustaira is on a mission to accelerate sustainability impact by empowering sustainability leaders with modular solutions that increase team productivity, reduce the cost of sustainability initiatives, and turn complex data into actionable insights that mitigate risk.Ending One-Size-Fits-None Sustainability SolutionsIn 2025, Sustaira delivered cost-effective, purpose-built solutions that moved enterprises beyond generic platforms and manual workarounds by aligning technology with how organizations actually operate.The company launched industry-specific Sustainability Suites , moving beyond rigid and expensive one-size-fits-none platforms. Tailored to sectors such as manufacturing, construction, consumer goods, and finance, the Suites combine pre-configured solutions with modular adaptability, allowing sustainability teams to focus on high-impact initiatives rather than rigid tools or manual spreadsheets. Customers can start small with a revised pricing model, choosing either individual solutions or complete suites and deploying quickly anywhere, including on private clouds. As strategies evolve, the platform scales seamlessly, ensuring it adapts to the enterprise, not the other way around.Enterprise adoption grew rapidly, with new clients including leading CPG conglomerates such as the Coca-Cola System, manufacturing multinationals such as Michelin, and construction firms including over 20 large companies, such as Sellen and Holder Construction, participating in the USGBC California Contractors Commitment. Existing customers, such as Ports of Jersey and Siemens, expanded platform use and significant productivity gains across geographies and business units, with Siemens Financial Services achieving a 40% reduction in workload for their sustainability team, demonstrating Sustaira’s scalability, credibility, and global applicability.2026 Vision: Scaling Sustainability Beyond Carbon"Organizations today are overwhelmed with data, manual processes, and rigid tools that slow down real progress, especially with already limited resources." said Vincent de la Mar, CEO of Sustaira. "In 2026, our mission is clear: to empower sustainability teams with modular solutions that scale across industries, increase productivity, reduce the cost of sustainability outcomes, and enable teams to focus on initiatives that truly drive impact."Sustaira’s 2026 vision tackles these challenges head-on, going far beyond traditional carbon and sustainability reporting to deliver strategic, scalable, and impact-driven solutions. The platform will further expand into new verticals including Healthcare, Telecommunications, and Real Estate, alongside specialized domains such as Water and Waste Stewardship, Risk and Resilience, and Product Carbon Footprint. Sustaira's modular, AI-powered solutions allow teams to move from reactive reporting to proactive impact while optimizing costs and resources.The platform's AI foundation and AI Agents automate workflows, reduce operational burden, and free teams to focus on initiatives that deliver measurable results. Uniquely and desired by larger enterprises, Sustaira's highly configurable and adaptable SaaS templates deploy on private or public clouds including AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Oracle, ensuring security, flexibility, and scalability.Open Architecture and Strategic PartnershipsPartnership and Co-creation are central to Sustaira’s adoption and go-to-market approach, enabling organizations to achieve ambitious sustainability goals at speed and scale by working closely together with trusted parties. With a comprehensive portfolio including industry-specific adaptable SaaS and connectors, Sustaira integrates seamlessly with systems of records, such as ERP and other Sustainability solutions, such as IBM Envizi, Workiva, Enablon, Sphera, Sweep, Watershed, Persefoni, Microsoft, Salesforce, Greenly, and SAP, giving enterprises the flexibility to build their own sustainability ecosystems. By leveraging over 150 accelerators, including modular-built solutions, and integrating with major data lakes such as Snowflake, Azure, AWS, Google, IBM, and Databricks, Sustainability IT teams can start small and scale initiatives efficiently while fully leveraging existing infrastructure, effectively harvesting investments already made.Scaling Impact Through Global Expansion and InnovationSustaira continues to rapidly expand globally while maintaining a fully bootstrapped and profitable business focused on sustainable growth and agility. Its scaled team spans EMEA, North America, and APAC, working closely with Global Alliance partners such as Capgemini and Siemens to support clients to turn sustainability ambitions into measurable outcomes. With Sustaira, sustainability becomes strategic, measurable, and actionable.Learn how Sustaira is transforming enterprise sustainability. Join our upcoming webinar on 2026 Sustainability Trends or watch a demo of the platform About SustairaSustaira: The Modular AI-Powered Sustainability PlatformSustainability leaders face fragmented data, error-prone manual processes, limited visibility, and constantly evolving regulations. Traditional tools are often rigid, slow, and fail to deliver measurable impact, leaving teams stretched and organizations unable to scale sustainability initiatives effectively.Sustaira is on a mission to accelerate sustainability impact by empowering sustainability leaders with modular, AI-powered solutions. The platform unifies data, automates workflows, and delivers flexible, scalable solutions that boost team productivity, reduce the cost of sustainability outcomes and innovation, mitigate risk through actionable insights, and enable organizations to decarbonize operations while achieving measurable results.Sustaira: Your Sustainability Impact Accelerator.

