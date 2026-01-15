Chapco announces new 150,000 sqft manufacturing facility. Strengthens support for defense primes and commercial partners

Chapco's new 150,000 sqft advanced manufacturing and sheet metal production facility in Deep River, CT With this move Chapco inc., has positioned itself for continued growth in its primary markets: defense primes, OEMs and partners in medical device, communications, .ai, and commercial manufacturing

Chapco, Inc., a Connecticut-based leader in high-performance contract manufacturing and precision sheet metal fabrication expands to new 150,000 sqft facility.

Our new, 150,000 sqft facility is designed to support the advanced manufacturing requirements that our OEM and Defense partners rely on––well into the future.” — Brian Weinstein, President & CEO

CHESTER, CT, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chapco, Inc., today announced a major expansion with its move to a new 150,000 sqft state of the art manufacturing facility in Deep River, CT.Founded in 1964, Chapco, Inc. has grown to supply advanced fabrication and assemblies to partners across the defense industrial base, medical technology, energy, AI infrastructure, and commercial manufacturing markets.The company is well known across the region for complex projects, from early concept through scaled production. Serving as a single-source manufacturing partner, Chapco provides precision sheet metal fabrication ; CNC machining; welding and finishing; contract assembly and new product engineering.Chapco’s new Deep River, CT, campus consolidates that growth, enabling Chapco to:- Produce larger-format assemblies with substantially expanded manufacturing floor space- Increase capacity for small, high-volume and large, small-volume sheet metal fabrication- Deliver high complexity contract assembly programs on time and on budget- Enable customers to consolidate supply chains and reduce risk in geopolitically unstable timesThis expansion coincides with a leadership milestone for Weinstein, who marks 25 years with Chapco and underscores his commitment to long-term strategic investment.“Our new 150,000-sq-ft facility brings all of our teams together under one roof,” said Brian Weinstein, President & CEO of Chapco. “This strategic move is designed to support the advanced manufacturing requirements that our country's manufacturing base and defense contractors rely on—well into the future.”While the relocation is geographically modest—from Chester to Deep River, Connecticut—its implications are significant: the continued development of a fully integrated, responsive, and growth-ready manufacturing partner for OEMs and defense primes seeking reliability in an increasingly constrained supplier landscape.About Chapco, Inc.Chapco, Inc. is a U.S.-based, ISO 9001:2015–certified contract manufacturing partner specializing in precision sheet metal fabrication, CNC machining, welding and finishing, contract assembly, and engineering collaboration. Founded in 1964, Chapco supports high-performance manufacturing programs nationwide.

Chapco – well positioned for further growth.

