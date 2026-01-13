Doright Shades Launches New Website Serving Silverdale and Puget Sound Homeowners
Doright Shades announces the launch of a new website designed to improve access to custom window treatment information across the Puget Sound region.
Our goal with the new site was to make the customer journey simpler and more transparent. It reflects how we work—organized, informative, and built around how people actually make decisions.”SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doright Shades has announced the launch of its new website, designed to better support homeowners and commercial clients throughout the Puget Sound region. The website introduces a clearer, more informative digital platform for customers in Silverdale, Bainbridge Island, Poulsbo, Seattle, Tacoma, Olympia, and nearby communities.
— Marimar White-Espin, owner of Doright Shades
Doright Shades is a locally owned, family-operated window treatment company founded by cousins Henry White and Marimar White-Espin. Based in Kitsap County, the company focuses on custom window coverings supported by personalized consultations, professional installation, and ongoing service. Its approach emphasizes clear communication, precise craftsmanship, and long-term value for residential and commercial clients.
The redesigned website presents Doright Shades’ full range of window treatment solutions in a structured, easy-to-navigate format. Product pages detail offerings such as cellular shades, roller shades, faux wood blinds, layered zebra shades, top-down bottom-up cellular shades, woven and natural shades, Roman shades, dual roller shades, and layered treatments that combine shades with drapery.
In addition to product information, the site outlines services including sales, installation, repair, replacement, motorization programming, technical support, and commercial sales and installation. Motorized window treatment options are featured prominently, reflecting increased demand for convenience and automation. The website also highlights Doright Shades’ one-year installation workmanship guarantee and its service coverage across the greater Puget Sound area.
The website was developed in partnership with Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP), a marketing agency specializing in the window treatment and awning industry. WTMP led the site’s web design, search engine optimization, and lead-generation strategy to support long-term digital visibility.
Doright Shades also implemented Lead Boomerang, integrating website activity with lead tracking and follow-up tools to support more consistent customer communication.
“The new site gives Doright Shades a platform that matches the quality of their service,” said William Hanke, CEO of WTMP. “It is structured to inform visitors and support steady growth.”
Customers can visit https://dorightshades.com/ to learn more about Doright Shades’ products and services or to request a consultation.
Window treatment businesses interested in specialized web design, SEO, and lead-generation services can learn more about working with Window Treatment Marketing Pros at https://wtmarketingpros.com/.
