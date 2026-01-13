Huron Technologies Announces Health Canada Approval of SlideVault™ Image Management Platform

ST. JACOBS, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Huron Technologies International Inc. , a Canadian leader in digital pathology and AI technologies, is proud to announce that SlideVault™, its web-based image management platform, has received Health Canada approval, marking a significant milestone in the company’s mission to advance digital pathology and AI-enabled diagnostics.SlideVault is a centralized, secure, web-based image management system for digital pathology workflows. It supports scalable storage, role-based access, real-time collaboration, and flexible annotation tools, while enabling efficient organization and retrieval of whole slide images and metadata. The platform integrates seamlessly with LIS systems, incorporates powerful AI support, and leverages Huron’s Lagotto™ search engine to enhance image discovery and analysis.With this approval, SlideVault™ is authorized for clinical use in Canada, providing laboratories and healthcare institutions with a secure and efficient solution for managing whole slide images.In parallel with the SlideVault™ approval, Huron continues to advance AI innovation through its collaboration with University Health Network (UHN). This partnership focuses on the development of AI algorithms for digital pathology applications, including tools to support Gleason scoring for prostate cancer, reinforcing Huron’s commitment to clinically meaningful AI solutions.Huron also emphasized that its digital pathology hardware portfolio—including the TissueScope™ LE, LE120, and IQ scanners—has already received Health Canada approval, enabling customers to deploy a fully validated, end-to-end digital pathology ecosystem with regulatory confidence.“Health Canada approval of SlideVault™ is an important regulatory milestone for Huron,” said Audil Virk, President of Huron Technologies. “Combined with our approved scanners and ongoing AI development efforts with UHN, we are well positioned to support the future of precision diagnostics. We are proud to be able to offer Canadians a fully validated digital pathology system designed and manufactured in Canada.”About Huron TechnologiesHuron Technologies is a Canadian company on a mission to transform glass slides into shareable knowledge. Its Scan, Organize, and Analyze solution for pathology combines award-winning whole slide imaging hardware with powerful image search technology to connect pathologists, researchers and educators with the expertise of their colleagues to help speed up diagnosis and accelerate disease research.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.