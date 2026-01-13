RW3 CultureWizard Announces 2026 Predictions Webinar on Leading Through Uncertainty

Webinar will explore how culture becomes a competitive advantage amid AI acceleration, workforce shifts, and global uncertainty.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RW3 CultureWizard announced today an upcoming webinar focused on helping leaders navigate the overlapping challenges shaping the year ahead. The live session titled 2026: Leading Through Uncertainty — How Culture Becomes Your Competitive Advantage, will take place on January 15, 2026 at 10 am ET.As organizations face continued AI acceleration, shifting workforce expectations, skills gaps, and economic uncertainty, RW3’s latest insights point to culture as a critical factor influencing execution, alignment, and performance. The webinar will share insights from RW3’s 2026 predictions and explore how leaders can use culture to navigate change more effectively.RW3 CultureWizard CEO, Michael Schell, will outline what the company is seeing across leadership, learning, global mobility, and inclusion, and explain how cultural alignment impacts organizational performance. RW3 CLO, Sean Dubberke, will then share practical examples of how RW3 is helping clients turn these shifts into opportunities by strengthening alignment, reinforcing key behaviors, and supporting execution through uncertainty.“This isn’t about predicting the future perfectly,” said Schell. “It’s about helping leaders understand where uncertainty is showing up and how culture can either slow organizations down or help them move forward with clarity and confidence.”All webinar registrants will receive a copy of RW3’s full 2026 Predictions Report, which expands on the insights discussed during the session.Webinar DetailsTitle: 2026: Leading Through Uncertainty — How Culture Becomes Your Competitive AdvantageDate: January 15, 2026 at 10am ETFormat: Live webinarAbout RW3 CultureWizardWith over 25 years of experience in global leadership development and cultural transformation, RW3 CultureWizard partners with Fortune 500 companies worldwide to align culture with strategy and drive sustainable business results. Proprietary tools, blended learning, and data-driven insights enable organizations to build cultures of collaboration, inclusiveness, and performance at scale.

