Maxiforce to Exhibit at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maxiforce, a global manufacturer and distributor of high-quality diesel engine parts, announced today that it will be exhibiting at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, North America’s largest construction trade show. The event will take place March 3–7, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, bringing together thousands of industry professionals and more than 2,000 equipment manufacturers from around the world.

Visitors can find Maxiforce at Booth S83257, where the company will showcase its latest diesel engine replacement parts and solutions designed to support construction, heavy equipment, and industrial applications. The Maxiforce team will be available to discuss engine performance, reliability, and how its product line supports long-term equipment uptime in demanding work environments.

CONEXPO-CON/AGG is recognized as the premier event for the construction industry, featuring hundreds of expert-led educational sessions, live equipment demonstrations, and unparalleled networking opportunities. The show serves as a global platform where innovation, technology, and industry expertise converge.

Throughout the show, attendees are invited to stop by the Maxiforce booth to meet the team, explore product offerings, and learn how Maxiforce supports the construction industry with reliable, high-performance diesel engine solutions for leading engine brands.

About Maxiforce

Maxiforce is a global supplier of diesel engine parts serving agricultural, construction, marine, and industrial markets. The company provides high-quality replacement components for engines including John Deere®, Perkins®, Caterpillar®, Yanmar®, and more. With a strong international presence and a focus on performance and reliability, Maxiforce supports customers across the United States and global markets. Learn more at https://maxiforce.com/.

For more information about CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, visit https://www.conexpoconagg.com/.



