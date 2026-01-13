AOA Dx Releases First-Ever Comprehensive Women’s Health Exit Analysis, Revealing $100B+ in Realized Value Over 25 Years

AOA Dx debuted Follow the Exits at JPM 2026, analyzing 25 years of women’s health exits—$100B+ in value—proving a scaled, durable, fast-growing sector.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the 2026 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, AOA Dx released Follow the Exits: Why Women’s Health Is a Smart Bet in Healthcare, the first comprehensive analysis of realized exit outcomes across women’s health over the past 25 years.The report examines 272 publicly announced exits between 2000 and 2024, revealing over $91B in disclosed exit value across 159 transactions, including 23 billion-dollar outcomes spanning diagnostics, biopharma, devices, and hybrid platforms. In addition, four billion-dollar exits from 2025 are highlighted for their material impact on sector momentum, pushing total realized value beyond $100B.The findings challenge the long-standing narrative that women’s health is a nascent or unproven market, instead positioning it as a scaled, durable healthcare segment with accelerating exit momentum.“For years, women’s health has been framed as an emerging opportunity, despite decades of meaningful commercial outcomes,” said Anna Milik Jeter, Co-Founder of AOA Dx. “What’s been missing isn’t performance, it's measurement. This report brings long-overdue clarity to the scale, returns, and strategic importance of women’s health by consolidating exit activity that has historically been fragmented across legacy categories like oncology, diagnostics, and devices.”Key Findings from the Report Include:-$100B+ in disclosed exit value generated since 2000, with total value likely far higher due to incomplete historical disclosure-Nearly half of all exits occurred in the past five years, signaling a clear acceleration in market maturity and buyer demand-Diagnostics, biopharma, and devices account for nearly 80% of total exit value, with diagnostics delivering median exit values more than 2× industry benchmarks-27 women’s health companies achieved $1B+ exits, debunking the notion that scale is rare in the categoryWhy It Matters NowThe data show that women’s health is not a niche or boutique segment, but a core driver of innovation across precision diagnostics, oncology, and chronic care. While historically undercapitalized at the early stage, women’s health companies have demonstrated strong capital efficiency, repeat strategic acquisition interest, and increasing exit scale.By releasing Follow the Exits at JP Morgan Healthcare Conference 2026, AOA Dx aims to recalibrate how investors, strategics, and policymakers evaluate women’s health, shifting the conversation from potential to performance.“The policy implications for misclassifying these exits range from the misallocation of government resources to the perpetuation of the myth that women’s health is just a niche and therefore excluded from the equation in decision-making,” said Liz Powell, Esq., MPH, Founder & CEO of G2G Consulting and Women’s Health Advocates, the only lobbying organization solely focused on educating and advocating to advance women's health.“Women’s health isn’t emerging, it’s evolving,” said Oriana Papin-Zoghbi, Co-Founder and CEO of AOA Dx. “The exits are already here. The opportunity now is to align capital, policy, and innovation with the true scale of women’s health needs and outcomes.”Event InformationTuesday, January 13, 9:00–11:00 AM PTPublic data release and discussion hosted by AOA Dx and Women’s Health Advocates in partnership with HSBC Innovation Banking, Goodwin Procter, and CureTuesday, January 13, 4:00–6:00 PM PTSpotlight on Women’s Health: Innovation & Investment with the Milken InstituteInvite-only event powered by J.P. Morgan Healthcare ConferenceAbout AOA DxAOA Dx is transforming early cancer detection with its proprietary GlycoLocate™ platform, a first-of-its-kind, multi-omics liquid biopsy that integrates lipids, metabolites, proteins and clinical data using advanced machine learning. The company’s lead test, AKRIVIS GD™, is designed to detect ovarian cancer early in symptomatic women, addressing a critical diagnostic gap in one of the deadliest cancers affecting women.Based in Denver, Colorado, AOA Dx is led by an experienced team of scientists and industry veterans. The lab specializes in multi-omics analysis across lipidomics, metabolomics, and proteomics, powered by high-resolution mass spectrometry. By converting discovery-level data into validated, targeted assays, the platform enables repeatable, clinically scalable diagnostics with strong IP and regulatory pathways.Media Contact:Ariel KramerKlover Communicationsariel@klovercommunications.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.