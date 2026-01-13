SpinTech MRI and IMRIS Announce Strategic Collaboration to Transform Neurosurgery with Enhanced MR Imaging

BINGHAM FARMS, MI, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SpinTech MRI and IMRIS Announce Strategic Collaboration to Transform Intraoperative Neurosurgery with Enhanced MR Imaging and Workflow EfficiencyIMRIS, the global leader in intraoperative magnetic resonance imaging (iMRI) surgical theatres, and SpinTech MRI, an innovative medical imaging software company, are pleased to announce a strategic collaboration aimed at integrating SpinTech's advanced neuro-imaging software solutions into the IMRIS InVision™ Surgical Theatre platform. This partnership is set to dramatically improve surgical precision and efficiency for neurosurgical procedures.The integration combines the unique IMRIS moving-magnet iMRI system, which brings high field diagnostic quality MRI to the patient on the operating table without moving them, with SpinTech's STAGE™ software platform, which uses artificial intelligence to streamline MRI acquisition and post-processing.Enhancing Surgical Decision-Making and WorkflowNeurosurgery requires the highest level of precision, and the ability to perform real-time intraoperative imaging is critical for confirming tumor resection or guiding device placement. The challenge in the past has been the time required for image acquisition and processing during surgery.This collaboration addresses that challenge head-on:• Accelerated Workflow: SpinTech's STAGE™ software has been shown to reduce MRI brain exam times by approximately 30%. By integrating this technology into the IMRIS workflow, neurosurgeons will gain faster access to critical intraoperative images, potentially reducing overall procedure times and improving patient throughput.• Superior Image Quality: The combined solution aims to deliver enhanced 3T quality resolution and detailed quantitative outputs for confident interpretation, even from 1.5T systems. This provides surgeons with clearer, more detailed anatomical views and "GPS-like guidance" during delicate procedures.• Optimized Surgical Experience: The IMRIS system allows the patient to remain in a sterile surgical position while the magnet moves to them. The addition of rapid, high-quality imaging from SpinTech's software further optimizes this unique environment, ensuring maximum patient safety and surgical precision."IMRIS is excited to collaborate with SpinTech MRI to allow all of our customers to take advantage of state-of-the-art diagnostic and surgical capabilities that the STAGE™ product will bring into our InVision Surgical Theatres,” says IMRIS CEO Shalabh Chandra. "Our collaboration with SpinTech MRI is an exciting step in our commitment to innovation, leveraging STAGE™ to provide faster, more detailed imaging feedback to surgical teams without compromising on quality or workflow.""Our mission at SpinTech MRI is to push the boundaries of what's possible with MRI while delivering practical, high-impact solutions for Neurosurgeons," said Karen Holzberger, CEO of SpinTech MRI. "Partnering with IMRIS allows us to bring the benefits of our accelerated, quantitative imaging software into the high-stakes intraoperative setting, where efficiency and accuracy are paramount."The integrated solution will be available to IMRIS customers in the United States, enhancing the capabilities of the InVision Surgical Theatre in leading medical institutions for complex neurosurgical cases, including tumor resections and epilepsy treatments.About IMRISIMRIS Imaging, Inc., is the global leader in providing image guided therapy solutions through its InVision™ Surgical Theatre, a revolutionary, multifunctional surgical environment that incorporates diagnostic quality high-field MRI into multi-purpose surgical suites. Its unique ceiling-mounted, moving-magnet system provides unmatched intraoperative vision to clinicians to assist in decision making and enhance precision in treatment.About SpinTech MRISpinTech MRI, based in Bingham Farms, Michigan, is a software medical device company at the frontier of brain imaging and MRI technology. The company develops and provides a comprehensive software platform for improving the diagnosis and treatment of neurological conditions, significantly reducing exam times and enhancing image quality through its innovative STAGE™ technology.Media Contact:IMRIS Imaging, Inc. Contact:Zach OrlowskiVP, Marketing & Business TransformationZorlowski@imris.com

