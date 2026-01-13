NACHE Solidifies Global Leadership in K-Fashion with its Distinctive Avant-Garde Casual Vision

NACHE, led by CEO Dajin Lee, elevates its 'Avant-Garde Casual' aesthetic through strategic global partnerships and premium retail expansion.

Our mission has always been to prove that avant-garde design can be an intuitive part of a modern lifestyle.” — Dajin Lee, CEO of NACHE

PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NACHE, the visionary South Korean designer brand led by CEO Dajin Lee, is reinforcing its position as a major force in the global fashion industry in 2026. By successfully establishing the 'Avant-Garde Casual' genre, NACHE has moved beyond a niche designer label to become a global trendsetter, beloved for its ability to blend high-fashion artistry with the comfort of everyday wear.Founded on the principle of "natural and organic forms," NACHE’s identity is deeply rooted in the creative vision of CEO Dajin Lee. As a prominent model and an award-winning designer at the Korea Fashion Awards, Lee has masterfully combined avant-garde experimentation with commercial appeal. The brand’s strategic structure—featuring the essential 'NULL' line, the core 'NACHE' line, and the high-end 'Couture' line—allows international consumers to experience couture-level craftsmanship through accessible and wearable silhouettes.NACHE’s global footprint is characterized by prestigious partnerships and high-profile retail success. Through its collaboration with the global consulting agency 'SEIYA NAKAMURA 2.24,' the brand maintains a strong presence in fashion capitals like Paris and Shanghai. With distribution spanning over 10 countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, and Thailand, NACHE has proven that its unique aesthetic resonates with a diverse, style-conscious audience worldwide. This international momentum is further supported by a robust domestic foundation, with record-breaking results at premium retail hubs like The Hyundai Seoul and Shinsegae Gangnam."Our mission has always been to prove that avant-garde design can be an intuitive part of a modern lifestyle," said Dajin Lee, CEO of NACHE. "In 2026, we are focused on deepening our global community's engagement with our brand philosophy. We want to empower individuals to express their unique identity through the natural yet bold silhouettes that only NACHE can provide."NACHE has been officially selected for the 2025 Strong Small Business Growth Program, a prestigious initiative hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of South Korea. This strategic program identifies and empowers high-potential small businesses poised for international expansion, providing substantial funding and resources to accelerate their entry into global markets.As a representative of the new wave of K-fashion, NACHE continues to innovate by reinterpreting cultural motifs into contemporary, casual masterpieces that speak a universal language of style.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.