Factory Normal Disrupts K-Beauty with AI-Driven Perfume Hair Oil: Leveraging 600,000 Scent Data Points

South Korean lifestyle brand Factory Normal introduces a "Perfume-to-Wear" hair oil, utilizing a database of 600,000 fragrance preferences.

Our mission is to turn every daily routine into a sensory ritual through the power of scent.” — Representative of Hasajang Co., Ltd.

TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hasajang Co., Ltd., the creative force behind the premium lifestyle brand Factory Normal , is set to transform the global haircare market with its innovative Perfume Hair Oil . By migrating its dominant expertise in home fragrances—having sold over 600,000 units of its signature wood-wick candles—into the personal care sector, Factory Normal is redefining the "Perfume-to-Wear" experience for Gen-Z consumers worldwide.The core of Factory Normal's innovation lies in its Scent-Convergence Technology. Utilizing a proprietary database of fragrance preferences collected from its top-ranking presence on KakaoTalk Gift and major K-beauty platforms, the company has developed a hair oil that offers long-lasting, sophisticated scents comparable to luxury perfumes. Beyond fragrance, the formula features a "Heat Protection" mechanism and a non-sticky, lightweight serum texture that addresses the specific needs of modern hair styling."Our mission is to turn every daily routine into a sensory ritual through the power of scent," says the representative of Hasajang Co., Ltd. "Following our successful entry into Japan's major retail channels and achieving over $300,000 in exports, we are now aggressively scaling our 'Perfume Care' ecosystem into North America and Southeast Asia to become the global standard for lifestyle wellness."Hasajang Co., Ltd. has been officially selected for the 2025 "Strong Small Business" Global Program, a prestigious initiative hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) of South Korea. This strategic program identifies and empowers high-potential enterprises poised for international expansion, providing substantial funding and resources to accelerate entry into global markets.Based in South Korea, Hasajang Co., Ltd. holds venture business certification and operates its own R&D department. The company is currently scaling its digital presence through Qoo10 Japan and localized influencer collaborations, aiming to dominate the $3.5 billion global hair fragrance market through its unique "Vintage Story" branding and data-backed scent compositions.

