Local Author Leslie Deshler Releases New Wellness Travel Guide Inviting Readers on a Journey of Healing and Discovery

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local author and wellness travel expert Leslie Deshler announces the release of her newest book, Wellness in Sedona: The Ultimate Travel Guide for Wellbeing and Discovery, a thoughtfully curated guide designed to help travelers reconnect with themselves through mindful exploration, nature, and intentional living.Blending practical travel planning with a deep focus on personal wellbeing, Wellness in Sedona takes readers beyond the typical tourist experience to explore the energetic landscapes, healing practices, and soul-nourishing experiences that have made Sedona one of the world’s most sought-after wellness destinations. From vortex hikes and meditation spots to restorative spas, conscious dining, and reflective practices, the guide serves as both a travel companion and a roadmap for inner growth.Deshler, who is based in the greater Cincinnati region, is also the founder of The Soul-Seeking Traveler, a wellness-centric travel platform dedicated to helping readers find meaning, balance, and transformation through intentional journeys. Her work resonates with travelers seeking more than a getaway—those craving clarity, healing, and reconnection in an increasingly fast-paced world.“Sedona has a way of meeting you exactly where you are,” said Deshler. “This book isn’t just about where to go—it’s about how to slow down, tune in, and allow travel to support your overall wellbeing. My hope is that readers return home feeling grounded, inspired, and more connected to themselves.”Wellness in Sedona: The Ultimate Travel Guide for Wellbeing and Discovery is ideal for wellness enthusiasts, solo travelers, spiritual seekers, and anyone interested in intentional travel experiences that nourish both body and mind. The book is now available on Amazon in digital format.Book Details:Title: Wellness in Sedona: The Ultimate Travel Guide for Wellbeing and DiscoveryAuthor: Leslie DeshlerAvailable on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FPQDV4YR About Leslie DeshlerLeslie Deshler is a wellness travel author and the founder of The Soul-Seeking Traveler. Through her writing, guides, and digital platform, she encourages mindful travel as a tool for self-discovery, healing, and personal growth. Her work blends storytelling, practical guidance, and wellness principles to help readers create meaningful travel experiences that extend far beyond the destination.Learn more at: https://www.soulseekingtraveler.com/

