Ventiques Launches Buy-3-Get-1 Apparel Initiative for Early 2026 Metal Vent Series

MINNESOTA, MN, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ventiques Launches Buy-3-Get-1 Apparel Initiative via discount/promo Code 3Free for Early 2026 Metal Vent Series:As part of the launch, Customers who plan to invest in vents will receive significant savings. Will Receive a Ventiques Hooded Sweatshirt Between January 1 and February 28, 2026. You just need to use the discount Code 3Free.Ventiques has announced the "Buy 3, Get 1" Apparel discount. The initiative has begn on January 1, 2026, and will run till February 28, 2026. Under this program, customers who invest in three qualifying metal vents will receive a Ventiques hooded sweatshirt at no additional cost when they use the discount code 3Free at checkout. The initiative highlights Ventiques’s complete range of metal vent products.Introduction: Apparel Initiative OverviewVentiques has formally launched a Buy-3-Get-1 apparel initiative. It is a part of its January–February 2026 customer engagement and empowerment program. Under this initiative, customers who grab three qualifying metal vents receive a Ventiques hooded sweatshirt at no additional charge by applying the discount code 3Free during checkout. The launch applies to all products - comprehensive and original Metal Series vents and to Kanyon Metal Series vents , too.The Ventiques discount reflects the company’s ongoing focus on strengthening relationships with homeowners, contractors, and trade professionals who regularly select metal vent solutions for residential and commercial projects. The Buy 3 metal vents launch is benefiting common bulk purchasing patterns of homeowners who are planning for HVAC upgrades, new flooring installations, and interior retrofits.Ventiques has positioned this initiative as a seasonal apparel inclusion rather. The free Ventiques hoodie serves as a practical addition intended to complement winter installation schedules.Rewarding Loyal Customers with Substantial ValueVentiques has introduced this launch to acknowledge long-term customers and trade professionals. This launch is designed to reward its established long-term customers and valued trade professionals who have invested in premium metal vents. Ventiques chose to add a functional apparel component that aligns with the seasonal work conditions.As we enter the winter months, most of the vent replacement and new installation activity will take place during this time frame, particularly in the colder climates, as HVAC performance and airflow management are the top priorities for home and business owners alike. This program will reinforce Ventiques's understanding of how customers actually use their products and the workflow of their customers.Historically, Ventiques's customer rewards programs focus on providing customers with meaningful value. This philosophy aligns with Ventiques's overall commitment to preserving product integrity while recognizing customers' purchasing commitment by offering complementary products. By including apparel, Ventiques provides a highly functional product that is relevant not only for residential customers but also for the professional customer base that operates in cold weather conditions.The Ventiques' discount is for building long-term customer relationships via affordable solutions.Why Winter Discounts Stand OutThe winter launch from Ventiques is built around customer purchasing behavior. During winter months, homeowners and pros alike prioritize airflow efficiency, heating performance, and interior upgrades. In winter, homeowners and pros complete more interior upgrades. Instead of adjusting product prices or product specifications, ventiques decided to use product packaging for value creation. Ventiques also understands that winter projects require a functional and practical design, and that is why the hoodie is included. It reinforces that the discount is not solely for the purpose of providing an incentive, Ventiques Winter Discounts aren't merely a set discount, They're designed to have value apart from prices, providing help to the customer.How the Buy-3-Get-1 Apparel Initiative WorksBetween January 1, 2026, and February 28, 2026, customers will qualify through Ventiques's official website to receive a free hoodie by purchasing qualifying metal vent products through the Buy 3 Get 1 Free discount. Requirements for being eligible include selecting three units from the three eligible categories of vent products listed on the official website and entering the discount code 3FREE at checkout.Eligible vent products are Original Metal Series and Kanyon Metal Series Vents. Customers could choose any combination of vent products from within the same product line, but the total quantity must equal three or more to qualify for the discount. All eligible orders receive one (1) Ventiques Hooded Sweatshirt, automatically included when the code is entered at the time of checkout.Each order will only be eligible for receiving one (1) free hooded sweatshirt, regardless of how many vent products have been ordered beyond the required three-unit threshold set forth in this promo. The discount will not apply to any past investment and will only be valid during the specified timeframes mentioned above.To ensure clarity and consistency when purchasing through this discount, Ventiques has established the terms and conditions of its clothing initiative.The Launch's heartbeat: Original Metal Series VentsThe original metal series floor vents and full-spectrum metal series floor vents feature the Original Metal series as Ventiques’s foundational product offering. The launch of the original metal series floor vents demonstrates how Ventiques selects metal vent products based on their durability and ability to produce consistent airflow. Throughout the manufacture of the Original Metal series floor vent products, Ventiques used high-quality metal materials. Ventiques’ Original Metal Series floor vents have been engineered for durability in high-traffic areas and to withstand years of service without ever compromising the structural integrity of the floor vent product. All the surface finishes of the Original Metal Series are designed to be compatible with many types of flooring, including hardwood flooring, tile flooring, and engineered flooring.The launch has a Decorative floor vent collection of the Original Metal series floor vent collection offers functional airflow characteristics while complementing a great number of design styles. Ventiques’s goal in engineering the Original Metal Series floor vents was to provide balanced airflow distribution while maintaining a low visual profile for the product.Contractors and homeowners continue to seek an air vent solution that is reliable, very low-maintenance, and perfect for the contractor/remodeling market. The Buy-3-Get-1 apparel program includes the original Metal vents Series.Launch's Product Spotlight: Kanyon Metal Series VentsVentiques announced that the discount is valid on the full-spectrum Kanyon Metal Series that emphasizes Ventiques’ great craftsmanship, adjustability, and consumer trust. It is valid on all Heavy-duty metal vents in the Kanyon series, incorporating reinforced construction and precision detailing, ensuring both structural resilience and visual appeal.The company has included the Kanyon Metal Series vents in this initiative and extended the apparel eligibility for customers who want higher-capacity venting solutions without changing product positioning and specifications.A Practical Apparel AdditionThe Ventiques has emphasized functional additions - a hooded sweatshirt maximizing comfort and durability. The launch is ultimately maximizing consumer engagement. Ventiques designed the apparel to maintain a neutral aesthetic blended with professional settings at its core.Ventiques' hooded sweatshirt inclusion reinforces brand presence in a subtle manner.The free Ventiques apparel gifting is adding a tangible value to all qualifying orders and maintains Ventiques’s commitment to quality-driven, product-first communication.Who This Initiative ServesContractors and remodelers regularly use the Ventiques purchasing system when they purchase vents in bulk. All bulk order advantages are available for the home owners too even with the promo. The promo is valid within till a limited time frame (February 2026).Ventiques has confirmed that this initiative has take place from January 1, 2026, through February 28, 2026. Ventiques has not provided any public announcements regarding the possibility of an extension of this ongoing promo or a modification to the promo after this time period.The time frame for this initiative is consistent with the seasonal discount deals or specials offered for home upgrades or renovations during the winter months at the beginning of each calendar year.Customers could choose three qualifying metal vents and place them in the shopping cart; when the order is completed, customers will enter discount code 3Free during checkout. After validation, your shopping cart will automatically tag a premium hooded sweatshirt.Ventiques' Commitment to Design and QualityVentiques is a premium vent manufacturer that has a consistent focus on material quality, functional performance, durability, and works to drive long-term customer trust. The company maintains strict manufacturing standards across its comprehensive vent solutions.Ventiques serves the residential and professional markets, optimizing reliability, designs, and visual consistency. As a trusted vent brand, Ventiques prioritizes durability, fit accuracy, and practical design over trend-driven or forceful adjustments.ConclusionVentiques has launched an appealing, strategic, and promising apparel initiative. As part of this strategic event, customers who invest in any three units of the Original Metal Series or Kanyon Metal Series vents during the promo period will receive a Ventiques hooded sweatshirt. They just need to apply the discount code 3Free at checkout.Ventiques’s Buy-3-Get-1 apparel initiative reflects a strategic approach to customer engagement. It is providing practical & substantial value through the promo launch with a seasonal relevance. By integrating a functional apparel component into the qualifying metal vent series, the company has reinforced customer-centric up gradation models.Customers who are planning to purchase metal vents or kanyon vents online during January and February 2026 can account for this initiative. Moreover, Ventiques confirmed that discount code 3Free remains active only within the stated timeframe.

