Purom Unveils World-First Nano-Convergence Radon-Blocking Coating to Combat Indoor Carcinogens

South Korean innovator Purom Co., Ltd. introduces a proprietary nano-convergence coating that blocks over 99% of radon gas and harmful TVOCs.

Our mission is to provide a clean and safe breathing space for everyone by blocking invisible threats with visible technology.” — Dr. Young-chul Lee, CEO of Purom Co., Ltd.

BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Purom Co., Ltd., a South Korean bio-nano technology innovator, is set to disrupt the global green building and home safety markets with its revolutionary all-in-one eco-friendly indoor coating. Developed by Dr. Young-chul Lee, a professor at Gachon University and a globally recognized researcher, the "Purom RadonFree" and "Purom RadonCoat" solutions provide a definitive barrier against Radon—a Group 1 carcinogen—and other harmful volatile organic compounds (TVOCs).The core of Purom's innovation lies in its proprietary Nano-Suction Filler Technology. Unlike traditional reduction methods that struggle with low blocking rates, Purom’s coating creates an ultra-dense, pico-scale mesh structure that penetrates deep into concrete. This "Radon Membrane" effectively blocks over 99% of radon gas and hazardous substances from seeping into indoor spaces. Additionally, the coating features professional-grade antibacterial, anti-mold, and semi-noncombustible properties, ensuring a comprehensive healthy living environment."Our mission is to provide a clean and safe breathing space for everyone by blocking invisible threats with visible technology," says Dr. Young-chul Lee, CEO of Purom Co., Ltd. "Following our successful investment from DB Capital and CNT Tech, and our participation in the AsiaBerlin Summit, we are now aggressively expanding our 'Clean Space' ecosystem into Northern Europe and the Middle East, where radon protection is a critical health priority."Purom Co., Ltd. has been officially selected for the 2025 "Strong Small Business" Global Program, a prestigious initiative hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) of South Korea. This strategic program identifies and empowers high-potential enterprises poised for international expansion, providing substantial funding and resources to accelerate entry into global markets.Based in Seongnam, South Korea, Purom Co., Ltd. holds over 20 years of R&D expertise and multiple ISO certifications. The company is currently scaling its B2B partnerships with global construction giants and is registered as an Innovative Procurement Product by the Korean Public Procurement Service, positioning itself as a global leader in sustainable indoor air quality solutions.

