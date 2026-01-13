Passionate Co., Ltd. Disrupts Home Fitness with Stepmate: The World’s Most Compact and Quiet Home Stair Climber

South Korean innovator Passionate Co., Ltd. introduces Stepmate, a space-saving and silent magnetic resistance stair climber designed for urban apartments.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Passionate Co ., Ltd., a South Korean home-fitness innovator, is set to revolutionize the global fitness equipment market with its flagship brand FITABLE and its star product, Stepmate . Designed to bring the "Stairway to Heaven"—the world's most effective cardio exercise—into the comfort of the home, Stepmate addresses the critical pain points of urban living: limited space and noise complaints.The core of FITABLE's innovation lies in its proprietary Low-Noise, High-Efficiency Magnetic Resistance system. Unlike bulky commercial stair climbers, Stepmate is ultra-compact (occupying less than 0.2㎡) and foldable, making it perfect for the 1-person households that characterize major Asian and global cities. Clinical feedback highlights its efficiency, with just 10 minutes of use delivering high-intensity stimulation to the thighs, glutes, and core, equivalent to 100 kcal of burning—all while maintaining a decibel level low enough for nighttime use."Our mission is to design the world's smallest personal gym for every home," says Su-han Ku, CEO of Passionate Co., Ltd.. "Following our explosive growth in Korea, recording $1.5 million (2.1 billion KRW) in sales within our first two years, we are now aggressively expanding our 'Smart Home-Gym' ecosystem into Japan and the U.S. to empower global consumers with a convenient way to achieve their fitness goals."Passionate Co., Ltd. has been officially selected for the 2025 "Strong Small Business" Global Program, a prestigious initiative hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) of South Korea. This strategic program identifies and empowers high-potential enterprises poised for international expansion, providing substantial funding and resources to accelerate entry into global markets. This selection underscores the innovative capabilities of the company and its readiness to compete on a world-class level.Based in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, Passionate Co., Ltd. holds multiple patents for its "Home-Gym Grip" and adjustable weight kettlebells. Led by a team of marketing and product design experts with extensive experience in global distribution, the company aims to become the definitive global brand for urban home fitness solutions.

