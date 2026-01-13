Tyrenn Revolutionizes Apparel with Aerospace-Inspired Nanobot Smart Dial for Perfect-Fit Wearables

Tyrenn introduces the Nanobot Smart Dial, an ultra-compact shape-control system inspired by aerospace engineering.

Our mission is to bridge the gap between advanced space technology and everyday lifestyle through innovative cybernetic systems.” — Seok-hwan Kim, CEO of Tyrenn

WASHINGTON, WA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tyrenn , a South Korean deep-tech fashion innovator, is set to disrupt the global apparel and wearable market with its groundbreaking Nanobot technology. By repurposing advanced aerospace shape-control mechanisms into ultra-compact "Smart Dials," Tyrenn is establishing a new standard for "One fits All" functionality in the fashion industry.The core of Tyrenn's innovation lies in its patented Nanobot Smart Dial . Unlike existing string-adjustment systems that are often bulky and limited in application, the Nanobot system is significantly smaller and features high scalability, allowing for the control of up to six strings simultaneously. This allows for precise, micro-adjustments in fit across a vast range of products including hats, footwear, apparel, and specialized gear like helmets and medical braces. The technology ensures a "never-loosening" lock that enhances both comfort and safety for the user."Our mission is to bridge the gap between advanced aerospace engineering and everyday lifestyle through innovative cybernetic systems," says Seok-hwan Kim, CEO of Tyrenn, a distinguished researcher in high-precision shape control systems. "Having already secured over 60 intellectual property rights and successful verification through the K-Brand showcase, we are now aggressively expanding our 'Easy Fit' ecosystem into North America and Europe to redefine how the world wears clothes."Tyrenn has been officially selected for the 2025 "Strong Small Business" Global Program, a prestigious initiative hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) of South Korea. This strategic program identifies and empowers high-potential enterprises poised for international expansion, providing substantial funding and resources to accelerate entry into global markets.Based in Seoul, Tyrenn holds a unique position as a laboratory enterprise with deep roots in high-precision engineering. The company is currently scaling its B2B partnerships with global brands, providing integrated product development solutions for the next generation of smart apparel.

