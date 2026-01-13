Truth Tree, a Digital Marketing Agency for Schools, Earns Multiple National Awards for Education Marketing Excellence

Truth Tree, a digital marketing agency for schools, earned national recognition from the MarCom Awards and Education Digital Marketing Awards.

BROOKEVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Truth Tree, a digital marketing agency for schools, has earned multiple national honors from the 2025 MarCom Awards and the 13th Annual Education Digital Marketing Awards, recognizing excellence in school digital marketing through collaborative partnerships with independent schools.The awards honor digital marketing work developed in partnership with International School of Arizona, Davidson Day School, and Seven Hills School. The recognized campaigns span search engine marketing and social media advertising and reflect a strategic approach to supporting how families discover, research, and evaluate schools online.“These awards reflect what’s possible when schools pair strong leadership with thoughtful, data-driven digital marketing,” said Liz Zweigle, Chief Operating Officer at Truth Tree. “Our role is to help schools show up clearly and authentically in the digital spaces where families are already searching—while staying true to each school’s mission and values.”Award Recognition Includes:MarCom Awards (2025): Platinum and Gold honors for Online Advertising / SEM Campaigns and Social Media Marketing CampaignsEducation Digital Marketing Awards (2025): Gold, Silver, and Bronze honors for digital advertising within the education sectorAbout Truth TreeTruth Tree is a digital marketing agency specializing in digital marketing for schools, partnering with independent, private, and international schools to help them increase visibility and connect with right-fit families online. Truth Tree supports schools through strategic digital advertising, including search engine optimization (SEO), paid search, and social media marketing—designed to align with how families research, compare, and choose schools across traditional search engines and AI-powered search experiences. Learn more at https://www.truthtree.com/

