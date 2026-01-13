Author Theodore A. Anderson Releases New Science Fiction Epic Set After World War III

JOHNSON CITY, TN, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author T.A. Anderson has released a new science fiction dystopian novel titled “Shin Misaki and the Future Dark Ages of World War IV,” now available through Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing. The book presents a future shaped by the collapse that follows World War III and explores the long period of conflict and control that comes after.Set years after global systems have fallen apart, the story follows Shin Misaki, growing up in a harsh and tightly controlled world. Humanity, having fled to the thin temperate regions of Antarctica after World War III, now lives under strict rule. This era, often referred to in the book as the dark age of World War IV, is defined not by one single battle but by ongoing struggle, survival and loss of freedom.While the story is largely experienced through Shin’s perspective, the novel presents a large-scale science fiction narrative. It includes major battles, acts of heroism, and characters who sacrifice themselves to protect others. Advanced technology, engineered environments, and hidden systems play a central role, with elements such as underground cities, massive mechanical structures, and autonomous machines shaping the world. The book also contains layers of mystery, secrets, and narrative details that connect events to historical influences.Author’s Statement:According to Theodore, the story was written to examine how people respond when familiar systems disappear. “Since the dawn of time, every person is tested in one way or another,” Anderson said. “Shin Misaki has found that the answers to that test lie within himself. In a world devoid of reason or humanity, who we choose to be is where our power to overcome all things resides.”Book’s Availability & Pricing:Shin Misaki and the Future Dark Ages of World War IV is available for purchase now in multiple formats:• Ebook: $9.99• Paperback: $20.99• Hardcover: $26.99The book is live on Amazon at present, plans are in place for distribution across more than 11 platforms in the near future.The Amazon listing can be found at:About the Author:Anderson, who is based in Johnson City, Tennessee, writes fiction that focuses on post-collapse societies and the human cost of control and survival. His work often explores moral tension and inner struggle rather than fast-paced action. With this release, he continues to build a narrative world that reflects on power, obedience, and the long-term effects of global collapse.The author is available for media interviews by appointment and is open to discussing the themes behind the book, the development of the story, and the ideas that shaped its setting and characters.

