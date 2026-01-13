JOODOC Revolutionizes K-Derma with AI Skin Diagnostics and Dermatologist-Led Medical Solutions

South Korean innovator JOODOC introduces an AI-driven "Medical Self-care Solution" bridging professional clinic care and daily skincare.

Our mission is to build a 'healthy house' for your skin through professional medical prescriptions.” — Dr. Joo-hee Lee, CEO of JOODOC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JOODOC , a South Korean medical-grade skincare innovator, is set to disrupt the global derma-cosmetic market with its AI-driven "Medical Self-care Solution." Founded by practicing dermatologist Dr. Joo-hee Lee, JOODOC bridges the gap between professional clinic treatments and daily home care by providing personalized, science-backed skincare based on rigorous clinical data.The core of JOODOC's innovation lies in its proprietary AI skin diagnosis system. While traditional skincare relies on vague skin types, JOODOC utilizes deep-learning algorithms to analyze individual skin conditions precisely, matching them with high-performance formulas. Their signature products, such as the Rose Gentle Cleansing Milk and Anti-Age EGF Repair Ampoule, recently achieved a "Sold Out" status immediately upon launching in Olive Young, Korea's largest health and beauty store, proving their explosive market demand."Our mission is to build a 'healthy house' for your skin through professional medical prescriptions," says Dr. Joo-hee Lee, CEO of JOODOC. "Following our successful domestic expansion and participation in the 2025 K-Beauty Expo, we are now aggressively scaling into Japan and Singapore. By integrating inner beauty with AI-personalized skincare, we aim to become the global leader in professional-grade home aesthetics."JOODOC has been officially selected for the 2025 "Strong Small Business" Global Program, a prestigious initiative hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) of South Korea. This strategic program identifies and empowers high-potential enterprises poised for international expansion, providing substantial funding and resources to accelerate entry into global markets.Based in Seoul, JOODOC is currently expanding its global footprint via Japan’s Qoo10 and is preparing for a major 2025 launch on Amazon US. Through strategic partnerships with premium lifestyle brands and global wellness leaders, JOODOC is redefining the boundary between medical science and lifestyle beauty.

