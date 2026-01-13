FireCreek Snacks Expands Retail Presence Across New York City with New Placements in Manhattan and Brooklyn Neighborhood Markets

Boise, Idaho – FireCreek Snacks, a premium protein snack brand, is continuing its retail expansion in New York City with new placements across grocery stores, natural food markets, convenience stores, and neighborhood specialty retailers throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn. The brand is now available in a growing number of well-known and independent markets across key NYC neighborhoods, including Chelsea, Williamsburg, Greenwich Village, Upper East Side, Upper West Side, Brooklyn Heights, Prospect Heights, and Cobble Hill.

With its new placement across a mix of respected regional chains and curated neighborhood markets, FireCreek Snacks has cemented its position as an emerging premium brand, gaining traction in urban, health-conscious markets. FireCreek Snacks plans to continue expanding its retail footprint across major metropolitan markets, with additional placements planned in grocery, natural food, and convenience channels as the brand grows its East Coast presence.

FireCreek Snacks is a premium protein snack brand focused on bold flavor, clean ingredients, and everyday convenience. The company creates high-quality meat snacks made in the USA, designed to fuel active, on-the-go lifestyles without compromising on taste or ingredient integrity. FireCreek Snacks is committed to thoughtful sourcing, consistent quality, and building strong retail partnerships at both the national and neighborhood level.

Some of FireCreek Snacks’ leading meat sticks include:

Teriyaki Meat Sticks: Made from premium American beef and pork, FireCreek’s Teriyaki meat sticks offer a sweet-and-savory twist that’s bold without being overpowering. With the rich, umami flavor of teriyaki, but without soy sauce or additives that typically contain gluten, each loz stick is individually wrapped, shelf-stable for 12 months, and delivers real flavor, real ingredients, and zero compromises.

Kicker Meat Sticks: Bringing the heat with real jalapeño, chili powder, and a bold hickory-smoked finish, FireCreek’s Spicy Meat Sticks with premium U.S. beef and pork deliver rich, bold flavours and clean ingredients all in one easy-to-grab package.

Original Meat Sticks: FireCreek’s Original meat sticks are the definition of clean, classic snacking. Made with a blend of premium American beef and pork, these meat sticks are naturally smoked over real hickory hardwood and seasoned with a simple, savory blend of spices. Mild, kid-approved, and with 7g of protein and only 120 calories, the Original Meat Sticks offer a go-to high-protein snack for busy days and better choices.

“We don’t do mystery meat. No artificial junk. No weird fillers. No MSG, soy, gluten, or anything you wouldn’t feed your kids. What will you find? Real hardwood smoke, bold spices, premium cuts of American beef and pork, and zero “what the hell is this?” moments,” said a spokesperson for the company. “This isn’t just better-for-you snacking FireCreek Snacks Beef Meat Sticks is snack time upgraded.”

FireCreek Snacks invites individuals seeking premium protein snacks to visit its website to browse its full range today.

About FireCreek Snacks

Founded by Ryan Hansen, a third-generation butcher, award-winning meat master, and family man, FireCreek Snacks represents real flavor and craftsmanship in a world of artificial shortcuts. While others fake it with liquid smoke and additives, FireCreek Snacks does it the traditional way with clean ingredients, no fillers or artificial preservatives, and naturally hickory smoked for unmatched taste.

To learn more about FireCreek Snacks and its retail expansion in New York City, please visit the website at https://www.firecreeksnacks.com/.

6299 Eagle Road, Suite 1057

Boise

Idaho

United States



https://www.firecreeksnacks.com/

