Jennerbio Redefines Pet Wellness with Peter's Lab: World’s Leading AI-Powered Genetic Health Screening System

TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jennerbio Co., Ltd., a South Korean pet-tech pioneer, is set to disrupt the global veterinary market with its advanced health screening brand, Peter's Lab . By integrating proprietary Medical AI with genetic analysis, Jennerbio provides a definitive solution for pet owners to predict and prevent chronic diseases before they become critical and costly.The core of Jennerbio's innovation lies in its AI-driven diagnostic accuracy. Utilizing a database of over 26,000 genetic cases—the world's largest repository for oral pathogens in pets—Peter's Lab achieves a 91% accuracy rate for predicting oral diseases and a 75% to 85% accuracy rate for systemic health risks. This "Precision Medicine" approach allows pet owners to collect samples in just 10 seconds at home, which are then analyzed to provide personalized care plans, including functional food recommendations based on a total analysis of 5,000 pet food types."Our mission is to turn love into science, ensuring that every pet lives a long, healthy life through early detection and prevention," says Jae-hoon Lee and Dae-kyung Ji, Co-CEOs of Jennerbio Co., Ltd. "Following our successful entry into the Japanese market and securing 15 local IP registrations, we are now expanding our 'Petcare Science' ecosystem to North America to lead the global pet industry."Jennerbio has been officially selected for the 2025 "Strong Small Business" Global Program, a prestigious initiative hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) of South Korea. This strategic program identifies and empowers high-potential enterprises poised for international expansion, providing substantial funding and resources to accelerate entry into global markets.Based in Seoul and Ulsan, Jennerbio Co., Ltd. is led by a multi-disciplinary team of medical AI, genetic engineering, and veterinary experts. The company is currently scaling its B2B partnerships with major Japanese entities, including Fuji Network and Aeon Mall, while preparing for US FDA and PMDA certifications for its medical device systems.

