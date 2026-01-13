Jungnammi Group Redefines K-Dessert with Veggie Rice Bread: Merging Mill Heritage with Global Wellness

South Korean agricultural innovator Jungnammi Group introduces Zero-Flour Veggie Rice Bread, achieving "Sold Out" success in Japanese department stores.

Our mission is to set the global standard for rice-based food culture under my mother's name.” — Bo-yeon Kim, CEO of Jungnammi Group

TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jungnammi Group , a South Korean agricultural innovator and heritage brand, is set to disrupt the global bakery market with its signature Veggie Rice Bread . Originating from a traditional rural rice mill in Gangneung, Jungnammi has successfully transformed a 35-year family legacy into a high-growth "Glocal" brand that reinterprets Korean agricultural products into trendy, healthy rice-based desserts.The core of Jungnammi’s innovation lies in its unique "Rice-to-Bread" technology, which replaces wheat flour with premium Korean rice and fills each bun with 100% natural domestic produce. The lineup includes 10 distinct varieties—such as Potato, Sweet Potato, and Corn—crafted to visually and texturally mimic actual vegetables. This "Zero-Flour" approach has achieved explosive popularity, recording over 1.6 million units in cumulative sales and attracting 450,000 visitors annually."Our mission is to set the global standard for rice-based food culture under my mother's name," says Bo-yeon Kim, CEO of Jungnammi Group. "Following our successful 2023 exports to the U.S. and Southeast Asia, we have now achieved a 'Sold Out' sensation at Tokyo’s Marui and Yokohama’s Takashimaya department stores, proving that K-Veggie Bread is a world-class wellness snack."Jungnammi Group has been officially selected for the 2025 "Strong Small Business" Global Program, a prestigious initiative hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) of South Korea. This strategic program identifies and empowers high-potential enterprises poised for international expansion, providing substantial funding and resources to accelerate entry into global markets.Based in Gangneung, Jungnammi Group holds multiple global certifications, including HACCP, ISO 9001, and U.S. FDA registration. The company aims to reach $15 million (200억 KRW) in domestic sales and $3.7 million in exports by 2027 through strategic partnerships with local farming communities and global retail giants like H-MART.

