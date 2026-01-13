Press Releases

01/12/2026

Connecticut State Department of Education Launches Innovative Classroom-Ready ‘Course in a Box’—A Music-Infused High School Humanities Course to Spark Student Engagement

Developed in partnership with TeachRock, An American History of Rock and Soul offers districts a turnkey, arts-integrated model course aligned to state standards





(Hartford, CT) - In partnership with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Van Zandt’s TeachRock, the Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) today announced a new high school elective, An American History of Rock and Soul—a semester course that explores United States history through the artists and sounds that shaped it. In addition, the course can set interested students on a pathway to the music entertainment and business industries.

The course arrives as a classroom-ready “Course in a Box” and is the first of many career-focused courses the CSDE plans to release in the future. An American History of Rock and Soul, a semester-long (half-credit) elective, is available free to every district through Connecticut’s GoOpenCT digital library and TeachRock.org. The course uses music as a primary source to explore the nation’s history, showing how genres such as blues, rock and roll, soul, R & B, electronica, and hip hop both reflect and shape major cultural and social movements in the United States.

“As someone who grew up on classic rock, I know how powerfully music can shape how we see the world,” said Governor Ned Lamont. “This course uses that inspiration to spark learning and curiosity, helping students connect history, big ideas, and their own personal stories and experiences. As Connecticut’s creative economy grows, it also helps students imagine future careers in media, entertainment, and innovation. I’m grateful to TeachRock and the educators bringing this opportunity to our schools and inspiring young people to see what’s possible.”

“With a personal and deep appreciation for the power of music, I recognize its strength in reaching students, sparking curiosity, and connecting learning to the world they live in,” said Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker. “By offering this course free to every district, we are expanding access to engaging materials that make history meaningful and relevant. An American History of Rock and Soul invites students to discover America’s story through the artists and voices that shaped it, while opening doors to fields such as digital media, storytelling, performance, and the music business. This is another step in ensuring that every student in Connecticut has the opportunity to explore their passions, build their skills, and prepare for success in life, learning, and work beyond school.”





“I was a kid that just didn't fit in. Music class was the only class I was comfortable in. I think there are a lot of this younger generation just like me. We now know if a kid likes one class or one teacher, that’s enough to get them through the door each day. We’re partnering with the state of Connecticut to help every teacher be that change maker” said Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Stevie Van Zandt, TeachRock founder. “We're teaming up with Connecticut educators to help students find that passion now. We're going to give these kids the class that inspires them to show up, succeed, and imagine how they can point themselves toward meaningful adult lives."

Inside the Course

The course is organized with units by decades, from events leading into the 1950s to the 1990s. Within each decade, there are 4-5 units aligned to musical or historical themes. Units include a course syllabus, lessons, and instructional media that students analyze as primary historical sources, including song lyrics, album covers, performance videos, historical documents, and artist interviews. Each lesson also includes a creative arts-integrated activity or project that allows students to contribute their own perspectives and experiences in the conversation.

Background and Reach

The curriculum was first launched on rock legend Stevie Van Zandt's TeachRock.org, added to the Los Angeles Unified School District course catalog in 2022, and is now used by thousands of teachers across the country. The course, which is aligned to Connecticut State Standards, has recently been featured on Kelly Clarkson, NPR, and ABC Nightly News.

Implementation and Support

Educators are invited to attend a virtual informational webinar on January 29, 2026, to learn more about access and implementation. Districts implementing the course for the 2026-27 academic year will be provided with implementation support and professional learning at no cost.

About TeachRock

TeachRock is a free, standards-aligned curriculum endorsed by leading education organizations that brings core subjects to life through the power of music and popular culture. Designed by educators and artists, TeachRock helps students engage more deeply with social studies, language arts, STEAM, music, and more—connecting what they explore in their K-12 classrooms to the world around them.

